On October 6, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged. Government oil companies kept rates steady despite global crude volatility and Middle East tensions. Retail prices vary across cities due to different state taxes, with Hyderabad recording the highest rates and Delhi the lowest.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 6, even as global crude oil markets continued to react to developments in the Middle East and changing supply conditions. State-run oil marketing companies have kept domestic retail fuel rates steady, providing some relief to consumers despite volatility in international crude prices.

Crude oil prices moved lower initially on October 6 amid signs of improving supply from the Middle East and a major push by G7 countries to release emergency crude stockpiles. However, geopolitical risks remained in focus after fresh Houthi attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate also saw marginal movements during early trading.

Despite these global developments, there was no change in petrol or diesel prices in the major Indian cities on Tuesday. Domestic fuel prices have remained under pressure from international crude movements, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining expenses, taxes and dealer margins. These factors collectively determine the retail price paid by consumers at fuel stations, meaning domestic rates do not necessarily change every time global crude prices rise or fall.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 6

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.89 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Crude Oil Shock Looms, Check Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru & More

The latest figures show a wide variation in fuel prices between cities, largely because petrol and diesel attract different state-level taxes. Hyderabad continues to have the highest petrol and diesel prices among the six cities listed, while Delhi has the lowest rates for both fuels.

For motorists, the key takeaway is that there has been no fresh revision in the regular petrol and diesel rates today. Consumers should nevertheless check the price displayed at their local fuel station, particularly as private fuel retailers may have different pricing. ABP Live also reported that Nayara Energy has raised petrol and diesel prices at its outlets, while government-owned oil companies have so far kept their rates unchanged.

Global crude prices and geopolitical developments will remain important factors to watch as they could influence the outlook for fuel prices in the coming days.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Nayara Energy Raises Rates by Rs 5 and Rs 3