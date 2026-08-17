YSRCP MLCs challenged the Andhra Pradesh coalition government to debate alleged DSC irregularities in the Legislative Council, demanding an immediate CBI inquiry. They accused Education Minister Nara Lokesh of avoiding scrutiny by the Opposition.

YSRCP MLCs challenged the coalition government to debate the alleged DSC irregularities in the Legislative Council and demanded a CBI inquiry. They questioned why Education Minister Nara Lokesh was making presentations in the Assembly instead of answering the Opposition in the Council.

MLCs Detail Allegations Against Govt

Speaking at the Assembly Media Point, MLC Thota Trimurthulu said Lokesh was avoiding the Council because YSRCP would question the government on DSC. He also questioned the government over EWS reservations and its handling of appointments.

MLC Varudu Kalyani said the government had damaged education, healthcare and agriculture. She condemned Minister Atchannaidu's remarks against Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana and criticised the government over the shortage of fertilisers and reduction in Aarogyasri coverage.

MLC Ramesh Yadav condemned the remarks against Botsa and asked why the government feared a CBI inquiry if it had committed no wrongdoing.

Mondithoka Arun Kumar said YSRCP had been fighting for DSC candidates for four months and questioned EWS reservations, the case of outsourcing employee Naveen and sports-quota appointments.

Specific Lapses in DSC Alleged

MLC Isaac Basha alleged serious lapses in DSC, including combining SCERT and DSC Convenor responsibilities and irregularities in sports-quota recruitment. He sought answers over appointments allegedly made without examinations.

YSRCP Issues Counter-Challenge, Further Demands

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said YSRCP was ready for a CBI inquiry into Group-I and challenged the government to accept a similar inquiry into DSC.

MLC MV Ramachandra Reddy demanded withdrawal of the suspension of teachers who went to Delhi seeking TET exemption. He said YSRCP MPs would support teachers, including through a Private Member's Bill if necessary.

MLC Kalpalata Reddy questioned why the DSC debate was postponed to August 20 and reiterated the demand for an immediate CBI inquiry.