The family of a 21-year-old nursing student from Kerala who died in Tamil Nadu demands an RDO-led inquest. They blocked TN police, alleging the college initially lied about the cause of death and that the principal had harassed the student.

Family Demands RDO Inquest, Halts Police Proceedings

The family of Ansiji, a 21-year-old nursing student from Neyyattinkara, has demanded an RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer)-supervised inquest into her death at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Ansiji allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a private nursing college building in Karungal, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Locals and family members stopped Colachel Police officials from Tamil Nadu who arrived at the hospital to conduct the inquest outside the mortuary.

Kannan, a neighbour of Ansiji, said the family had been at Karungal Police Station in Tamil Nadu until Sunday evening and was informed that the RDO would conduct the inquest on Monday. However, only five police personnel arrived at the hospital, following which the family and locals opposed the move and stopped the Colachel Police vehicle.

Allegations of Harassment and Police-College Nexus

Speaking to ANI, Kannan said, "Our demand is that there should be an investigation into how the girl died. Along with that, an RDO inquest should also be conducted. We were at the Karungal Police Station in Tamil Nadu until yesterday evening. We were informed yesterday that the RDO would come today. However, only five police officers came to conduct the inquest. We opposed this. We stopped the vehicle of the Colachal Police."

Kannan alleged that the college authorities initially informed the family that Ansiji had fallen from a staircase, while the family later learnt that she had allegedly jumped from the top of the building. He also alleged that the college principal had continuously harassed Ansiji and claimed there was a nexus between Karungal Police and the college. "There are many mysteries surrounding this case. The college authorities informed the family that the girl had fallen from the staircase. However, she had actually jumped from the top of the building. She was not a child who would ever commit suicide. The principal had continuously harassed her at the college. There is an unholy nexus between the Karungal Police and the college," he further said. (ANI)