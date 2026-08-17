Newly elected BJP National VP M Nagaraja expressed pride in Nitin Nabin's diverse new team. He asserted the party would strengthen its base across South India, expressing confidence in winning Karnataka in 2028 and making gains in TN and Kerala.

Newly elected BJP National Vice President M Nagaraja on Monday said he was proud to be part of the new team appointed by party president Nitin Nabin and asserted that the party would make its best efforts to strengthen its organisation across South India.

Speaking to ANI on his appointment as National Vice President, Nagaraja said the new office-bearers represented the country's diverse regions and sections of society. "I feel proud to be an office-bearer in the cabinet of Shri Nitin Nabin ji, our Rashtriya Adhyaksh. The office-bearers he has chosen represent the entire India, all communities and all sections of society. I am a part of that and feel proud to be one among them," Nagaraja said.

He added that the team would work towards the larger national goal of building a developed India. "Definitely, we will be doing our best of our lifetime in the process of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Focus on South India

Asked about his role in strengthening the BJP in South India, where the party's performance has traditionally been weaker than in several northern and western states, Nagaraja expressed confidence about the party's prospects in Karnataka. "In Karnataka, we are expecting elections to be held in 2028. We are definitely... we are sure of coming back to power. The people of Karnataka are ready to vote in favour of us," he said.

Nagaraja also praised the BJP's workers in the state, saying, "Our karyakartas are very capable, and we are going to do well in the coming 2028 election."

On Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said the BJP had performed well in the recently concluded elections and witnessed a good vote share. "In the next election, which comes in four and a half years, we are definitely going to make a remarkable contribution in Tamil Nadu and Kerala," he said.

Nagaraja also highlighted the BJP's presence in Andhra Pradesh, where it is part of the ruling coalition, and said the party was doing well there. On Telangana, he said the BJP also had a good vote share and would continue working to strengthen its position.

BJP's New National Team

The BJP on Monday announced Nitin Nabin's new national team, nearly six months after he took charge as party president. The team includes 13 National Vice Presidents, eight National General Secretaries and 16 National Secretaries, along with other organisational appointments. Six of the 13 National Vice Presidents are women. (ANI)