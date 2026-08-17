Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi launched projects worth Rs 482 crore in Bharuch. As part of 'Project Asmita', 526 women were given jobs in 13 companies, strengthening women's empowerment and promoting financial self-reliance in the district.

To strengthen women's empowerment, employment, industrial security and development in Bharuch district, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday dedicated various projects worth Rs 482 crore at Ankleshwar GIDC.

Empowerment and Security Initiatives

Under "Project Asmita", a Bharuch Police initiative to promote women's safety, dignity and make them financially self-reliant, Sanghavi and Minister of State Shri Ishwarsinh Patel presented appointment letters to around 526 girls for jobs in 13 companies in Bharuch district. A theft case worth over Rs. 3.16 crore at G.F.L. Company in the Dahej Police Station area was solved within hours. Under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" programme, all recovered valuables were returned to the rightful owner through a cheque. Additionally, certificates were presented to the Bharuch Police under the "Tera Tujhko Arpan" programme in recognition of their commendable work.

Police's People-Centric Approach

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Gujarat's administrative system moves forward by balancing traditions, values and development, which is truly laudable. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, rapid development works are being carried out in Bharuch district, a release said. The government and police administration are working together to address challenges and ensure the convenience and security of citizens. By improving traffic management, maintaining peace and harmony during festivals, and taking strict action against anti-social elements, the police are working to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

The release said that the police have undertaken people-centric initiatives such as protecting citizens from illegal moneylenders, helping them recover their money without lengthy legal procedures, and promptly recovering stolen property and returning it to its rightful owners.

Driving Local Employment for Women

The Bharuch district police administration has taken an initiative by organising a special recruitment camp to provide local women with direct employment opportunities in various industries. Under this initiative, more than 500 women in the district have secured employment. Women with both general and higher educational qualifications are receiving starting salaries of over Rs. 17,000, helping improve the social and economic well-being of several families. Bharuch Police is not only ensuring security but also playing an important role in the economic and social upliftment of the people.

Key Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

Speaking further on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that key projects worth a total of Rs. 482 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid in Bharuch district, especially in Ankleshwar and its surrounding industrial estates. A Transport Nagar has been developed in Ankleshwar with parking facilities for more than 510 trucks, helping reduce traffic congestion. A 3,000-square-metre warehouse and around 144 new industrial sheds have also been established, providing significant benefits to MSME industries. A 40 MLD water supply scheme has been completed at the Bulk Drug Park in Jambusar, Bharuch district. In addition, around 1,895 streetlights have been installed in the industrial estates to enhance security.

Vision for Future Growth and Manufacturing

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and future planning, he said that Bharuch and Gujarat are major centres of the country's manufacturing sector. Recalling the Prime Minister's vision for manufacturing, he stressed the importance of producing world-class, "Zero Defect" products. He said that Bharuch is the heart of Gujarat, with connectivity strengthened through high-speed rail, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and ports.

Gujarat is also a frontrunner in green hydrogen and renewable energy. Under the new industrial and innovation policies, significant incentives are being provided for research and development (R&D) and patent registration. He urged industrialists to make the most of these incentives.

He further said that the coming era belongs to India, and Gujarat's administration is working as a team to accelerate the state's growth and development. He extended his best wishes to everyone to realise their dreams and achieve new heights in the industrial sector. Minister of State for Water Supply Shri Ishwarsinh Patel addressed the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)