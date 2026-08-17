West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation for Amit Metaliks' Rs 4,000-crore steel plant in Purulia. He highlighted policy changes, an end to 'syndicate Raj', and a new single-window system to boost industrial growth in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday laid the foundation stone for Amit Metaliks' Rs 4,000-crore integrated steel plant at Raghunathpur in Purulia district in West Bengal.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by key ministers, elected representatives, and industry leaders. Among those present were Minister-in-Charge for Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Tapas Roy and Minister of State for Industry, Commerce and Enterprises and BJP MLA from Raghunathpur Moumita Biswas Misra. The occasion also witnessed the presence of Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Member of Parliament from Purulia, along with several Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly from the district and surrounding regions, senior government officials, industry leaders, and members of the local community.

Adhikari Vows to Restructure State Industry

Speaking to ANI after the event, Adhikari stated, "We have brought changes to the land policy, ended the syndicate Raj, and the entire administration is cooperating. A single-window system has been created, and everyone is stepping forward. You will see that this government will be the best government. It feels like the work done by former CM Bidhan Chandra Roy was destroyed by others; we will now restructure it all under the inspiration of PM Modi. The Central and State governments are working together."

Adhikari reassured investors that the state's five-year mandate provides ample runway to build a sustainable industrial foundation. "The Central and State governments are working together. All industrialists are coming. This is just the beginning. Five years is a long time. Everything will go very well, work will happen, jobs will be created," he added.

State-wide Development Push

Adhikari pointed to key agricultural and industrial footprints across the state, including a specialised mango processing facility established in Malda, and new industrial facilitation measures active in Panagarh. "Work will be done in horticulture, agri-irrigation, and agriculture. We have already started a mango processing unit in Malda, and facilitated a new industry in Panagarh. On October 14th in Haldia, an investment of Rs 6,000 crore will be inaugurated- not just a foundation stone, but an actual inauguration before Durga Puja arrives," he said.