YSRCP has called for a statewide protest on July 28 to demand the resignation of AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh over alleged DSC recruitment irregularities, urging mass mobilisation of students, youth, and DSC aspirants across all districts.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has called upon the party's student and youth wings to ensure the grand success of the statewide protest rallies scheduled for July 28, urging them to mobilise students, youth, DSC aspirants and unemployed groups on an unprecedented scale.

Demand for Minister's Resignation Over DSC Irregularities

According to the YSRCP state office, Sajjala, while addressing a teleconference with party leaders, said the campaign should focus on the demand for Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, drawing a parallel with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide protests over alleged examination irregularities.

Cites Irregularities and Unfulfilled Promises

Sajjala said there is clear evidence that nearly 400 DSC posts were allotted under the sports quota using invalid certificates, while the same individual was entrusted with both the examiner and convener responsibilities and the question paper process was handled through an outsourced employee, leading to serious irregularities. He said the protests should also highlight over Rs 10,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues and the government's failure to fulfil its promise of Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance for jobless youth.

Party Outlines Statewide Mobilisation Strategy

He instructed party leaders to ensure the participation of neutral students, DSC candidates, youth organisations and the wider public in every district, making the rallies a people's movement. Small group meetings should be held in universities, hostels and colleges from Sunday onwards, while WhatsApp groups, social media campaigns, press conferences and videos should be extensively used to maximise outreach and mobilisation.

Poster campaigns in universities and engineering colleges should be completed immediately, and DSC aspirants should be contacted directly and encouraged to join the protests.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy urged party workers to draw inspiration from the nationwide protests that led to the resignation of the Union Education Minister and ensure the success of the July 28 demonstrations across every district.

The teleconference was attended by Youth Wing President Jakkampudi Raja, Working Presidents Adeep Raju, Student Wing President Panuganti Chaitanya, Working President Ravichandra, Thota Ramji, Harshith Reddy and other party leaders.