YSRCP's Malasani Manohar Reddy alleges Andhra Pradesh has descended into 'Red Book governance' where police target the Opposition. He claims a breakdown of constitutional rule with false cases, illegal arrests, and selective policing becoming the norm.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Legal Cell State President Malasani Manohar Reddy on Sunday alleged that Andhra Pradesh had descended into a state of "Red Book governance", where police were being used to target the Opposition instead of upholding the law. He said the State was witnessing a breakdown of constitutional governance, with false cases, illegal arrests and selective policing becoming the norm.

Allegations of Politicized Policing

In a party statement, Manohar Reddy said, "Police were functioning for the benefit of the ruling party while systematically harassing Opposition leaders, party workers, social media activists and journalists through fabricated cases." He said even persons with no connection to the Amudalavalasa incident had been implicated, while a social media activist in Vinukonda was arrested in violation of established legal procedures. He described the attack on former Tadipatri Sarpanch Hanumantha Reddy as another example of the complete collapse of law and order.

Illegal Arrest of Alur MLA

Referring to the arrest of Alur MLA Virupakshi and his son Chandrasekhar, he said "Both were illegally taken into custody at midnight without following mandatory legal procedures, including the issuance of arrest notices and preparation of an arrest memo." He added that police also seized the CCTV hard disks from the MLA's residence.

'Two Systems of Justice'

In a statement, Manohar Reddy said, "the attackers were being protected while victims were being prosecuted, exposing the existence of two different systems of justice, one for TDP leaders and another for YSRCP leaders." He stated that the government had abandoned Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution and replaced it with a "Red Book Constitution" driven by political vendetta.

YSRCP Demands Action

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Alur MLA Virupakshi and his son Chandrasekhar, the immediate arrest of TDP leader Nagaraju and all others involved in the attack on the MLA's residence, and an end to illegal cases and midnight arrests targeting Opposition leaders across the State. (ANI)