YSRCP alleged its Alur MLA Virupakshi was falsely implicated in a case by TDP. The party claims a new video shows a TDP leader staging the incident, and demands withdrawal of the SC/ST case against the MLA and party workers.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday alleged that Alur MLA Virupakshi was falsely implicated in a case as part of a political conspiracy and demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against him and party workers.

Video Surfaces, YSRCP Alleges Conspiracy

In a statement, the party claimed that new facts have emerged in an incident that triggered political turmoil in the Alur constituency of Kurnool district. The party claimed that a video connected to the case filed against Alur YSRCP MLA Virupakshi in Nemakallu village of Chippagiri mandal has surfaced on social media, exposing the real motive behind the episode and sparking widespread discussion locally.

TDP Leader Accused of Staging Drama

According to the YSRCP, on Saturday night, MLA Virupakshi went to Nemakallu after receiving information that TDP leader Nagaraju and his followers had attacked YSRCP workers. He visited the victims and attempted to question Nagaraju over the attack. The YRCP climas that a l video has now emerged showing that TDP leaders staged a new drama to turn the situation in their favour. According to the party, the footage clearly shows TDP leader Nagaraju tearing his wife's nightdress while MLA Virupakshi and his supporters were speaking to the police. Nagaraju then made his wife give a false statement against the MLA, claiming that Virupakshi had come to their house, created a disturbance and torn her clothes. When the MLA entered the village, TDP leaders raised "Down Down" slogans, abused him in harsh language and created a dramatic confrontation.

Police Action Criticised

YSRCP says that he police are facing criticism for acting unilaterally without conducting even a preliminary inquiry or verifying the facts. Based on the false information provided by TDP leaders, Circle Inspector Ravishankar Reddy registered an SC/ST Atrocities case against MLA Virupakshi, causing widespread concern.

YSRCP Demands Withdrawal of Cases

The party termed the episode an attack on democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. It demanded the withdrawal of what it described as fabricated cases, the immediate release of Virupakshi and the arrested YSRCP workers, and action against Nagaraju and officials whom it alleged were involved in the conspiracy. (ANI)