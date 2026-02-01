YSRCP's Sajjala Reddy alleged the attack on Ambati Rambabu was a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and cited a breakdown of law and order. He accused police of inaction and said the attack was a diversion from the Tirumala laddu controversy.

YSRCP Alleges Pre-Planned Conspiracy

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday alleged that the attack on former minister Ambati Rambabu was a "pre-planned conspiracy aimed at physically eliminating a senior opposition leader", and said the pattern of violence and police conduct clearly indicates a serious breakdown of law and order.

Allegations of Police Inaction

After visiting Rambabu's residence in Guntur along with senior party leaders and consoling his family, Sajjala claimed that armed groups moved around the city from morning with sticks and stones in a coordinated manner, yet police failed to intervene even when Rambabu's life was under threat. He said that while police provided protection to controversial flex banners linked to the Tirumala laddu controversy, they "looked the other way" when mobs attempted to attack Rambabu. He stated that calls to the DGP went unanswered and that even a former Home Minister was made to wait outside the SP's residence while trying to lodge a complaint.

Attack a 'Diversion Tactic,' Claims YSRCP

If Rambabu had made any mistake, Sajjala said, legal action should have been taken instead of mob violence. Sajjala argued that the attack was intended to divert public attention from the CBI-SIT charge sheet and reports by national institutions like NDDB and NDRI, which found no animal fat in the ghee used for Tirumala laddus, contradicting earlier allegations by ruling alliance leaders. He accused the ruling side of distorting reports, installing provocative flexes across the state, and then targeting YSRCP leaders who protested them.

"Rambabu had even expressed regret over his remarks, yet mobs allegedly mobilised in large numbers and vandalised his house and vehicles in full public view," the YSRCP leader said.

YSRCP Vows Legal Recourse

He questioned the lack of action despite repeated complaints about abusive language and online threats against YSRCP leaders, while swift action followed against opposition voices. Sajjala said the sequence of attacks on multiple YSRCP leaders shows a deliberate attempt to create fear and unrest. He asserted that YSRCP will pursue the matter legally, raise it in Parliament, document all video evidence, identify every participant, and ensure strict legal punishment for both attackers and any officials who aided them.

"Violence will not silence the opposition, and the party will use every constitutional means available to seek accountability," he said.

Police Tighten Security Following Vandalism

Earlier today Police tightened security at the residence of former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge Ambati Rambabu after alleged vandalism by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists. A large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Following the incident, police stepped up security in the area to prevent any further trouble. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel have been deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area.

Rambabu's Arrest and Protesters' Demands

Meanwhile, Rambabu was arrested at his residence in Vikas Nagar, Guntur, a day earlier after police surrounded the area, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van, according to the Guntur West DSP. The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu. TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology, warning that failure to do so would prompt them to urge the police to file a formal case against him for the alleged abuse. (ANI)