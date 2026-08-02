Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', administering a drug-free pledge to over one crore youth. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated, urging youth to support the cause.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has participated in the virtual launch of "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

After the virtual launch of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the nationwide 'Drug-Free Youth for Viksit Bharat Pledge Campaign', reaffirming the resolve to build a drug-free India. PM Modi addressed over one crore youth who participated in the programme from 10,000 locations across different parts of the country. He advised the youth to stay away from drug use and extend support for a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat.'

Governor's Address to Andhra Pradesh Youth

Earlier, addressing the students, MY Bharat volunteers, and other dignitaries who attended the programme at Lok Bhavan here, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the primary objective of the campaign was to unite the nation's youth and empower them as drug-free, healthy, and responsible citizens. He said that drug abuse can lead to health issues, decline in academic performance, social isolation and their families may suffer the consequences both emotionally and financially.

The Governor appealed to the youth of Andhra Pradesh to enrol themselves as 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Volunteers' through digital portals and by physical presence at various activities and programmes, to be organised by MY Bharat, and extend their support for a drug-free Andhra Pradesh. Later, Governor Abdul Nazeer administered the Drug-Free Pledge to the participants, while a similar pledge was taken by over one crore youth participating in the programme from different parts of the country, at their respective locations.

Nation-wide Campaign Details

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan,' campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, 100-Week nation-wide programmes will be organised through weekly cultural, spiritual, and sports activities with the help of MY Bharat Youth Clubs, National Youth Volunteers, District Youth Officers, partner organisations, schools, colleges, and industry associations. The campaign will be conducted every Sunday for the next two years through Universities, colleges, educational institutions, youth clubs, and community organisations.

PS Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary to the Governor, K Venkat Uzwal, State Director, MY Bharat - Andhra Pradesh, Members of EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) team, MY Bharat volunteers, students, and others have also attended the programme. (ANI)