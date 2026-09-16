YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with party leaders on Sep 17 to review the drought and water scarcity in Andhra Pradesh. He will discuss plans to support farmers affected by the crisis across the state.

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with the party’s General Secretaries, Regional Coordinators and District Presidents on September 17 at 11 am from the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli.

During the meeting, YS Jagan will review the prevailing drought, water scarcity and deficient rainfall conditions across Andhra Pradesh and discuss district-wise developments with senior party leaders, according to the release.

He will also assess the situation faced by farmers at the grassroots level and discuss party programmes aimed at standing by the farming community during the current distress. YS Jagan is expected to guide the leadership on coordinating district-level activities and ensuring that the party remains actively engaged with farmers and people affected by drought and water shortages.

YSRCP Slams Naidu Govt Over Farmer Neglect

Earlier on September 11, Former Minister and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Sake Sailajanath also launched a fierce attack on the N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of completely abandoning farmers in the wake of a severe drought and a 55 per cent rainfall deficit across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Sailajanath alleged that the state administration has failed to roll out any meaningful contingency plan, claiming that "Babu and drought are twins" has once again proved true, with farmers across the State staring helplessly at dried-up fields. According to a press release issued by the party, Sailajanath said the State is facing a rainfall deficit of more than 55 per cent, while cultivation in parts of Rayalaseema has fallen to just 30 to 35 per cent of normal levels. He said farmers were advised not to cultivate paddy, yet the government failed to ensure alternative crops such as groundnut and red gram. Around 3,500 acres under Nellore Barrage have dried up for want of water, while nurseries in the Krishna Delta are also suffering.