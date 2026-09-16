In a major breakthrough, Assam Rifles, with DRI and police, busted a drug trafficking network in Assam and Tripura, seizing Yaba tablets worth over ₹425 crore in multiple operations. Arrests were made and trucks were also seized in the raids.

In a major breakthrough against organised narcotics trafficking in Assam and Tripura, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, dealt a severe blow to an organised drug trafficking network in the Northeast.

Major Haul in Assam

Assam Rifles alongwith Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Silchar, seized 109.200 kg of Yaba tablets valued at approximately ₹327 crore in the Ramnathpur area of Hailakandi district, Assam. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and DRI launched a coordinated operation in the area between 15 and 16 Sep 2026, which resulted in the recovery of 546 packets of Yaba tablets weighing 109.2 kg, along with the seizure of two trucks and one mobile and the arrest of one person.

Operations in Tripura

In Tripura, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and North Tripura Police, conducted two operations on the night of 15 September 2026 in Khowai and North Tripura districts, resulting in the seizure of a total of 12,26,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 98.08 crore. Both the operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs from ARFIU and own sources.

Khowai District Bust

In the first operation, Assam Rifles with DRI recovered 7,26,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately ₹58.08 crore from the general area of Khowai Choawmani, Teliamura, Khowai District. One individual, a resident of was apprehended, and one truck was also seized.

North Tripura District Bust

In the second operation, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with North Tripura Police in General Area Panisagar, North Tripura District, recovered 5,00,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately ₹40 crore. One individual was apprehended along with one truck.

The successful operation demonstrates the strong synergy, real-time intelligence sharing and coordinated action between Assam Rifles and government agencies in combating organised narcotics trafficking and safeguarding communities from the illegal drug trade. (ANI)