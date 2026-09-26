Thieves burgled the Kanyakumari home of a YouTuber couple, stealing 118 sovereigns of gold and cash after they flaunted their wealth online. Police are currently investigating CCTV footage and the couple's social media posts to track down the culprits. The incident highlights the potential risks of displaying expensive possessions on the internet.

Thieves broke into the home of a Kanyakumari YouTuber who is known for showing off gold jewellery and lots of cash on social media. They stole 118 sovereigns (944 gms) worth of gold and cash.

The break-in happened at Vinoth Kumar's home in VIP Garden in Thammathukonam, where he lives with his wife Madhumitha. Someone broke the back door of the house open at night, went inside, stole the goods, and then left without being caught. The theft came to light after which Rajakkamangalam Police reached the spot and began investigating the incident.

The police are now looking at CCTV video from the house and nearby places to find the thieves and figure out what they did before and after the break-in.

Investigators are also trying to figure out how the thieves got into the area and whether surveillance cameras caught them moving.

As part of the review, the YouTuber couple's social media posts are also being looked at.

The incident has drawn attention because Madhumitha had allegedly posted a video on her social media accounts shortly before the burglary, showing the family’s wealth inside their puja room. She is also known for sharing videos and Instagram reels featuring gold purchases, jewellery and cash.

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Their videos have shown a lot of gold jewellery and cash, and the cops are now investigating whether these posts may have accidentally shared information about the items they keep at home.

At the moment, investigators are trying to figure out who broke in and how it happened. The incident has also triggered a wider conversation about the risks associated with displaying expensive possessions online.