A Kolkata woman's LinkedIn post went viral after she revealed her sister was asked to work for a day before receiving a job offer letter from a well-known company. The candidate was also denied night shift allowances and transport despite being offered below-market pay.

A woman from Kolkata said her sister was asked to work for a day before getting an offer letter, which sparked a talk online. The candidate allegedly made it through several rounds of interviews at a well-known company before being told she had to start right away.

Her sister also said that the job didn't offer transfer or extra pay for night shifts, and the pay was about average for the market. In a LinkedIn post, Aratrika Manna talked about the event and said that her sister had interviewed with a well-known company in Kolkata.

A woman named Manna said that her sister had several interviews and was only told that she was expected to start the next day after the last one. People say that when she asked if she could start on Monday instead, she was told that she could not.

When the candidate asked for an offer letter, that was when things really got strange. The person who spoke to Manna said that she would have to work for one day first and then get the offer letter.

Manna also said that the pay was much less than what was typical in the market. She said that the job didn't come with transportation for night shifts, a pay for night shifts or any other perks that would make up for the long hours.

"This isn't about asking for a low salary or special treatment. It's about basic professionalism and being honest about who you hire," she wrote.

A Look At Viral Post

She said that applicants spend a lot of time and energy getting ready for interviews and going to multiple rounds. She also said that applicants should know about the salary, working conditions, and other terms of the job before they start.

"An offer letter shouldn't come after a day of working for the company," she said.

How Did Social Media React?

“That’s an immediate red flag where a company expects you to show up and then the offer letter is rolled out,” one person wrote. They also warned that such an arrangement could include clauses restricting an employee’s immediate exit.

Another user claimed that even in places like Delhi and Noida, the absence of transit, a night shift allowance, and other advantages was "normal."

One commentator stated that while smaller or less established businesses could use various procedures, well-known global corporations often send offer letters prior to hiring.

Another user claimed that despite working in Kolkata for years, they had never encountered anything like. They added, "I started with an IT startup, and even they followed all protocols."

A further comment said, “The standards in the city are so low that it doesn’t even feel like something abnormal. I see and hear about five incidents worse than this happening to people while working in Kolkata.”