Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering his contributions, humility, and vision for India.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, Gandhi remembered the former Prime Minister for his humility and vision for the country. “On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, I pay my humble respects to him," he said. "With his humility, integrity, and foresight, he gave a new direction to the country's economy and social justice. His historic decisions and invaluable contributions to the making of India will forever continue to guide us,” he added. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। अपनी विनम्रता, ईमानदारी और दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने देश की अर्थव्यवस्था और सामाजिक न्याय को नई दिशा दी। भारत के निर्माण में उनके ऐतिहासिक निर्णय और अमूल्य योगदान हमारा सदैव मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/21zKyZASpb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2026

Congress Leaders Pay Homage

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post shared on X, also paid tribute to Manmohan Singh, recalling him as a visionary statesman whose economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory. "We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India’s nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India’s growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions out of poverty," Kharge said.

Kharge highlighted that Singh's public life was defined by humility, integrity and wisdom, and said he placed inclusive growth and the welfare of vulnerable sections at the centre of governance. "His humility, integrity and wisdom defined his public life. He led with quiet dignity and compassion, placing inclusive growth and the welfare of the most vulnerable at the heart of governance. The rights-based framework of his government remains an enduring testament to this vision," Kharge said.

"On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt homage to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service, inclusive development and transformative reforms will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Political Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary. "Tributes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication," PM Modi posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Singh, saying his contributions to the nation would always be cherished. "Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his jayanti today. His contributions to the nation will always be cherished," Sarma said.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remembered Singh as a scholar, economist and statesman, highlighting his contribution to the Bengaluru Metro project. "Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. A scholar, economist and statesman, he served India with remarkable humility, integrity and a deep sense of duty," Shivakumar said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also paid homage to Singh, describing him as an economist of global stature, a statesman of integrity and a dedicated public servant whose vision contributed to India's development.

A Look at Manmohan Singh's Life and Career

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India. Following the general elections, he was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and subsequently took the oath of office for a second consecutive term on May 22, 2009.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Singh held several key positions, including Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. (ANI)