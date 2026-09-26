Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the BJP's anti-drug campaign in Punjab. He held a roadshow and addressed gatherings, criticizing the AAP government and asserting the BJP's commitment to making the state drug-free under PM Modi.

Dhami Joins BJP's Anti-Drug Campaign in Punjab

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the BJP's ant0drug campaign which is being seen as the party's reach out effort ahead of next years state elections. Dhami arrived in Mukerian in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur Rural area and participated in a roadshow, riding on a tractor. A large crowd gathered to welcome CM Dhami, with a massive public turnout witnessed during the roadshow. He also addressed a large public gathering in Mukerian.

Dhami also campaigned in Dasuya and said the BJP was committed to making Punjab drug-free, asserting that the campaign against drug abuse would be taken to every household and individual in the state. Speaking during his visit to Dasuya, Dhami said, "I have come with PM Modi's message and a resolve to make Punjab drug-free. Our party is running a campaign against drugs and striving to reach every household and every individual."

Targets AAP Government Over Drug Menace

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Dhami said, "The AAP government had promised to make Punjab a drug-free state within three months, but the situation today is unfortunate; those who raise their voices against drugs are harassed and even driven to suicide."

He further said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, all pledges have been fulfilled—be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the elimination of terrorism and Naxalism. Similarly, drug abuse will be eradicated from Punjab as well."

Amit Shah's Visit to Boost Campaign

Dhami also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit would strengthen the ongoing campaign. "The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give momentum to our campaign," he said.

About the Anti-Drug Campaigns

The remarks come as the BJP is conducting its 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', a 13-day anti-drug campaign launched on September 18. Four simultaneous yatras are covering nearly 4,000 km across all 117 Assembly constituencies before culminating in Jalandhar on September 30. Amit Shah is scheduled to address the concluding programme in Jalandhar.

The Centre has also outlined a roadmap to make India drug-free by 2029, with the government focusing on coordination among central and state agencies, dismantling drug networks, prevention and awareness programmes.

Punjab's ruling AAP has separately been running its 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign, which includes action against drug networks, prevention initiatives, community participation and treatment for people affected by addiction. (ANI)