The Indian Army's SkyStriker loitering munition successfully hit a target at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026. The exercise with the US Army focuses on joint capability, tech infusion, and interoperability.

The SkyStriker loitering munition successfully executed a precision strike at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Army on X, the loitering munition was seen detecting, engaging and accurately striking designated targets in a realistic operational environment. The engagement showcased the growing role of indigenous defence technology, precision effects and unmanned systems in contemporary warfare, the Army said.

Exercise Aims and Technology Focus

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

Technology infusion is a key focus area. The training includes the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as the demonstration of contemporary weapon systems. This comes as armies adapt to drone-enabled battlefields and increasingly complex multi-domain kinetic operations, it added.

The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures, and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment.

Joint Firing Demonstration

Earlier, on Thursday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, 10 Corps, witnessed a joint firing demonstration by Indian and US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, highlighting the scale and sophistication of the bilateral training.

The demonstration featured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, M777 ultra-light howitzer and Dhanush artillery system, along with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars.

The US Army fielded HIMARS and M-LIDS, bringing together diverse artillery, aviation, air-defence and surveillance capabilities in a demanding field environment. The joint training reflected the ability of both armies to plan, coordinate and execute complex activities together, while enhancing interoperability, professional trust and mutual confidence. Regular training at this scale also deepens understanding of each other’s systems, procedures and tactical approaches.

US Ambassador Praises Bilateral Training

Sharing his observations on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote, "Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together."

Marking his arrival at the site, Gor also posted on X, "Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side." (ANI)