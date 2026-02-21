The Indian Youth Congress protested outside Kerala Health Minister Veena George's residence over a medical negligence case, placing a funeral wreath at her door. Minister V Sivankutty condemned the act, calling it an undemocratic boundary-crossing.

Youth Congress Protests at Minister's Residence

The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the official residence of state Health Minister Veena George, after scissors were found in a woman's abdomen five years after surgery at Vandanam Government Medical College. The protestors in large numbers marched towards the residence of the Health Minister and forcefully entered the inside despite security personnel trying to hold the gates closed. The protesters placed a funeral wreath at the doorstep of the minister's residence and later continued to protest outside.

Minister Condemns 'Boundary-Crossing' Protest

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty condemned the incident saying that the protest has crossed boundaries and called out the workers of the Indian Youth Congress for jumping inside the residence of Veena George and placing a funeral wreath at his doorsteps. "In a democratic system, everyone has the right to protest and agitate, but there are limits. This protest crossed every boundary. Jumping inside a minister's residence and placing a funeral wreath at the doorstep is a grave act. The Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, knowingly orchestrated this .." he said.

LDF Warns Against 'Undemocratic Methods'

Furthermore, Sivankutty asserted that such acts will not be tolerated by the Left Democratic Front. He said that any discrepancies in the HealthDepartment can be discussed, further stating that the state's healthcare sector has been widely acknowledged by the Central Government.

"Let me make one thing very clear: the Youth Congress should not try to isolate or hound the Health Minister by choosing such undemocratic methods of protest. The Left Democratic Front and its ministers are not people who will retreat under such intimidation. If there are issues in the Health Department, they can be discussed. There have been issues earlier too; these are not new. But one thing must be understood: Kerala's healthcare sector is functioning at a level widely acknowledged even by the Central Government. The Youth Congress protest was nothing but an attempt to smear this progress and create a smokescreen..." he stated. (ANI)