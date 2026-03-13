Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit back at BJP's Nishikant Dubey for calling their protest a 'picnic,' calling the jibe an insult. Dubey's comment came after Rahul Gandhi was seen with tea during a protest over the LPG crisis in Parliament.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his 'picnic' jibe at Congress' protest on the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), saying that it is insulting to MPs and their struggle across states.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking it to X, he stated, "Dubeyji, Misusing power, you suspended us. We are protesting against this misuse of authority. Every day you cross us, we sit and protest against the government. Today Leader of the Opposition joined us. Now you call a picnic. Don't insult Punjab MPs. Don't insult Kerala MPs. Don't insult Tamil Nadu MPs. Don't insult Telangana MPs. Don't insult Maharashtra MPs. Don't insult protest. Don't insult our struggle."

Context Behind the 'Picnic' Jibe

The remark comes after Tagore posted a video of Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, sipping tea during a protest conducted against the reported shortage of LPG. Dubey submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was reportedly seen having tea and biscuits during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament over the LPG crisis.

'Parliament is Not a Canteen': Dubey Responds

Speaking to reporters, Dubey said that Parliament is not a "canteen" and questioned the conduct during a protest meant to highlight issues faced by the public. He stated that the demonstration was intended to raise concerns about LPG shortages affecting common people and that the government would respond to those issues. "This is Parliament, not a canteen... You are raising the issues of the common people, raising the problem of the LPG shortage. The government will respond to that," said Dubey.

Dubey further remarked that Parliament is distinct from street protests and should be treated accordingly. Criticising the Congress party, he claimed that the incident reflects why the party may struggle to return to power before 2047. He also alleged that the party's approach to public issues has been exposed.

The BJP MP said he has submitted a notice to the Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident. "Is this a picnic spot? Parliament is separate, the street is separate... The situation that is being seen indicates that Congress will not return until 2047... The way Congress fools the common people has been exposed. I have given notice to the Speaker and submitted the entire pen drive," the BJP MP said. (ANI)