Madhya Pradesh Latest Weather Update: Early Summer Hits State as Temperature Touches 38°C
MP Weather Update for March 13: Summerlike heat has arrived early in Madhya Pradesh as temperatures touch 38°C. Check the latest IMD forecast for Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Pachmarhi and today’s expected weather.
The weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to be completely clear on March 13, 2026. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of the state will have clear skies and strong sunshine. Big cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain will start feeling the heat during the day. However, Pachmarhi is still pleasant. The weather department has not issued any warnings for any district. This means the weather will be normal, but the clear sky will cause daytime temperatures to rise quickly. The early start of summer in mid-March is now clearly visible.
The IMD reports that the maximum temperature in many cities of Madhya Pradesh could reach 36 to 38 degrees Celsius. In the capital, Bhopal, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36°C and the minimum at 16°C. Meanwhile, Gwalior, Indore, and Ujjain could see temperatures hitting 38°C, which is considered quite hot for this time of year. The hill station of Pachmarhi will be a bit cooler, with a maximum temperature of around 32°C and a minimum of 11°C. Overall, the heat will be clearly felt during the day in most parts of the state.
The heat has really picked up in Madhya Pradesh since the second week of March. Clear skies and strong sunlight are causing daytime temperatures to rise steadily. The fact that several cities are hitting 38 degrees Celsius indicates that the heat will only get worse in the coming days. However, the mornings and nights might still feel a little pleasant. But during the day, the feeling of heat will keep increasing. Weather experts believe that temperatures in the state could climb even higher by the last week of March.
Even with clear weather, people need to be careful with the rising heat. Spending too much time in the strong afternoon sun can lead to tiredness and dehydration. It's best to carry a water bottle and wear light-coloured clothes when going out. Experts advise that the elderly and children should be protected from the harsh afternoon sun. Farmers working in their fields also need to stay hydrated and shield themselves from the sun. A sudden temperature spike in March can impact one's health.
According to the weather department, the sky over Madhya Pradesh is likely to remain clear for the next few days. This means daytime temperatures could continue to rise slowly. The maximum temperature in many cities might stay around 38 degrees and could even touch 40 degrees in the coming days. If there are no major changes in the weather pattern, the heat will feel much more intense by the end of March. People are being advised to start preparing for the summer heat now.
