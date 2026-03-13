The IMD reports that the maximum temperature in many cities of Madhya Pradesh could reach 36 to 38 degrees Celsius. In the capital, Bhopal, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36°C and the minimum at 16°C. Meanwhile, Gwalior, Indore, and Ujjain could see temperatures hitting 38°C, which is considered quite hot for this time of year. The hill station of Pachmarhi will be a bit cooler, with a maximum temperature of around 32°C and a minimum of 11°C. Overall, the heat will be clearly felt during the day in most parts of the state.