A fire broke out at an Anu Furniture Godown in Hyderabad's Chandanagar on Thursday night. Eight fire tenders successfully controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

A fire broke out at an Anu Furniture Godown in Hyderabad's Chandanagar at 11:30 pm on Thursday night. Upon receiving information, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. As per an official, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are currently under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier incident at Miyapur school

Earlier on February 10, a fire broke out in the cellar of a Narayana school building in Miyapur, prompting a swift response from fire officials. One fire vehicle from Kukatpally arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control, Hyderabad fire officials said. Locals and students were safely evacuated from the school building. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the fire official, "A fire broke out in the cellar of a Narayana school building in Miyapur. One fire vehicle from Kukatpally reached the spot and controlled the fire. There was a huge smoke, and locals and fire officials evacuated the students from the school building. No casualties have been reported so far, and the fire is under control." (ANI)