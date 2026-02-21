Kerala Health Minister Veena George accused the Youth Congress of attacking her residence to tarnish the state's health sector's image for political gain before elections. The protest was sparked by a medical negligence case at a government hospital.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on Saturday, slammed the Indian Youth Congress after the party workers protested at her residence. She said that this was a deliberate attempt to damage Kerala's image in view of the upcoming assembly elections. "This morning in Thiruvananthapuram, the residence where I stay was attacked under the leadership of the Youth Congress. When asked why, they have no clear answer. As far as the government is concerned, the Assembly elections are approaching, and the sector that has seen the most remarkable transformation is the health sector," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Deliberate Attempt to Weaken Public Health System'

Speaking to ANI, she said that since the healthcare sector has seen the most exceptional growth, it became a target to weaken the image of the very sector and aims to tarnish the efforts and healthcare facilities ensured by the government in order to lure public to move towards private hospitals. "What we are seeing now is a deliberate attempt to portray Kerala's public health system as weak to help private corporate hospitals invest in the state. Today, a sector performing exceptionally well is being attacked deliberately. They aim to portray government facilities as inefficient so that people will be pushed towards private hospitals, an agenda clearly driven by VD Satheesan and his team..." she stated.

Protest Over Medical Negligence Incident

Regarding the incident at Vandanam Medical College, she said, "Did I ever say it was acceptable? It is absolutely wrong. Every possible action will be taken, without exception."

The protest erupted after scissors were found in a woman's abdomen five years after surgery at Vandanam Government Medical College. The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the official residence of state Health Minister Veena George. They forcefully entered the inside despite security personnel trying to hold the gates closed. The protesters also placed a funeral wreath at the doorstep of the minister's residence and later continued to protest outside. (ANI)