Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Your Voice, Their Legacy: Get a chance to speak in new Parliament on October 2; Read details

    The Central Government is providing an opportunity to young minds to participate and speak in a programme in new Parliament Building on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). The selection process involves district- and state-level speech competitions.

    Your Voice, Their Legacy: Get a chance to speak in new Parliament on October 2; Read details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Government is providing an opportunity to young minds to participate and speak in a programme in new Parliament Building on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). The selection process involves district- and state-level speech competitions. Participants who win at the district level through Nehru Yuva Kendra can compete at the state level, and one person from each state will be chosen.

    Eligible participants for the programme must fall within the age group of 18 to 29 years as of October 1, 2023. A three-minute speech video in English or Hindi on Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy and life should be uploaded to Google Home. 25 selected youth will have the opportunity to participate in the event. The last date for applications is September 15, 5 p.m.

    Entrance to the new Parliament building:

    The entrance to the new Parliament building has undergone significant changes in preparation for its first session next week. Notably, Parliament staff will receive new uniforms to mark this occasion. Marshals will be dressed in distinct attire featuring a Manipuri turban and a shirt adorned with a lotus symbol. Female employees will be attired in sarees as part of their uniform. Additionally, security personnel will undergo commando training.

    It is also reported that on Ganesha Chaturthi Day, Mandira Pravesh will be performed with a special pooja.

    These alterations and preparations signify the readiness of the new Parliament building for its upcoming sessions, with the new uniforms symbolising a fresh start.

    The new Parliament building, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, reflects the country's cultural and artistic diversity. There are estimated to be around 5,000 pieces of artwork that are being showcased in the new Parliament. These include sculptures, paintings, and wall panels.

    The adornment and design of the building involved the collaborative efforts of over a thousand skilled craftsmen and artists. It has been emphasised that all the artworks have been specially commissioned.

    While the Parliament is intended to belong to the people of the country and reflect their aspirations, an endeavour was made to include indigenous and grassroots artists from all corners of the nation. The artefacts will embody the Indian identity and ethos, encompassing both culture and civilization.

    The building has three ceremonial foyers where huge brass images of Mahatma Gandhi, Chanakya, Gargi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B. R. Ambedkar, and the Chariot Wheel from the Sun Temple at Konark are on display.


     

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP-JDS alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 sparks speculation: Will JDS support Sumalatha in Mandya?

    BJP-JDS alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 sparks speculation: Will JDS support Sumalatha in Mandya?

    Karnataka: 'Religion and politics should be kept separate,' says Jagadguru Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji vkp

    Karnataka: 'Religion and politics should be kept separate,' says Jagadguru Fakir Dingaleshwar Swamiji

    Kerala: Students of IIT Calicut develops 'Kid Speak Pro' for differently abled children rkn

    Kerala: Students of IIT Calicut develops 'Kid Speak Pro' for differently abled children

    Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, accused of inciting violence in Nuh, detained by Haryana Police AJR

    Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, accused of inciting violence in Nuh, detained by Haryana Police

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns rkn

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George urges caution over Nipah Virus concerns

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's glorious tribute to Kobe Bryant after his 24th grand slam title osf

    Novak Djokovic's glorious tribute to Kobe Bryant after his 24th grand slam title

    Puratawn Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details ADC

    Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details

    Coffee to Tea: 7 morning drinks for weight loss ATG

    Coffee to Tea: 7 morning drinks for weight loss

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong WATCH AVV

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong | WATCH

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej vma

    Lavanya Tripathi opts out of 'bold' webseries before impending wedding to fiance Varun Tej

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon