An Indian pharmaceutical firm has secured a patent for its innovative insulin eye drops designed for corneal healing. The topical insulin is in the pre-clinical stage and aims to address unmet needs in ophthalmic care through indigenous research.

The eye drops, topical insulin, may support corneal healing by encouraging the growth and repair of corneal cells, helping close damaged areas and protecting cells from injury.

Major Milestone in Ophthalmology

The Indian Pharmaceutical company has announced the grant of a patent for its pioneering insulin eye drops, marking a significant milestone towards advancing indigenous pharmaceutical research and innovation in ophthalmology.

Pre-Clinical Stage and Future Research

Currently at the pre-clinical stage of development, the patented insulin eye drops are being investigated as a potential novel therapeutic approach to address unmet needs in ophthalmic care.

As India’s pharmaceutical industry increasingly expands its focus beyond generics towards original research, intellectual property creation and novel drug development, advances such as these underscore the importance of building strong home-grown research capabilities.

The patented technology is the result of sustained scientific research and development aimed at exploring new therapeutic pathways in ophthalmology. Further pre-clinical and clinical research will be required to establish its safety, efficacy and potential clinical applications.

A Testament to Indian Innovation

According to Nikkhil K Masurkar, who is CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said, “This patent is not just a scientific achievement, but also a testament to India’s growing ability to create original pharmaceutical innovation. Our R&D team has worked tirelessly to explore a therapeutic approach that could potentially open new avenues in ophthalmic treatment. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of research from India, for India, for the Global South, and ultimately for the world.”

Scientific Significance and Potential

Research also suggests it may support corneal nerve health. Its effects are primarily local, without significant impact on systemic blood glucose levels.

Dr B Vijaya Lakshmi, Associate Professor, Cornea, cataract and refractive surgery, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Hyderabad, on the scientific significance of continued research into novel ophthalmic therapies, said, “Insulin is familiar to most people as an essential treatment for diabetes, but its biological role has made it a subject of scientific interest far beyond blood sugar management. Exploring its potential through an eye drop is an innovative and fascinating direction for ophthalmic research. The ability to investigate an established biological molecule through a completely different route of delivery could potentially open new avenues for scientific understanding. While its safety and therapeutic value will need to be established through rigorous research and clinical studies, it is innovations such as these that encourage us to look beyond conventional approaches in the search for better solutions in eye care.”

(ANI)