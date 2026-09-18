India must build resilient critical-mineral value chains for manufacturing and energy transition, says NITI Aayog's Prof. Das. He called for a shift to a technology-led competitive advantage, using AI and automation to enhance productivity and safety.

India needs to build resilient critical-mineral value chains to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, support the energy transition and drive emerging technologies, with minerals such as lithium, cobalt and spherical graphite gaining increasing strategic importance, said Prof. Gobardhan Das, Member, NITI Aayog. Prof. Das was addressing the 3rd edition of the FICCI Conference on ‘Digitalisation, AI, Automation & Technology Integration in Mining & Metals: Enhancing Competitiveness of the Sector’.

From Resource Advantage to Tech-Led Advantage

Prof. Das emphasised the need for coordinated policy, industry participation and technology development to strengthen domestic capabilities, enhance value addition and build globally competitive and resilient mining and metals value chains. He said, "Mining & Metals must move from Resource Advantage to Technology-Led Competitive Advantage." He added that technology must no longer be viewed merely as a collection of tools or isolated pilot projects, but as a strategic enabler across the mining and metals value chain.

Prof.Das said digitisation, AI, automation and technology integration can improve productivity, safety, resource efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness across exploration, extraction, beneficiation, refining and recovery.

Five Key Elements for Technology Transition

He identified five key elements for the sector’s technology transition: measurable value from technology adoption; trusted data and strong digital foundations; industrial test beds and demonstration partnerships; future-ready talent; and collaboration across the ecosystem.

“Success should ultimately be measured not merely by the number of pilots we create, the patents we file or the platforms we develop. It should be measured by whether the technology is validated, commercially adopted and replicated,” added Prof Das.

Das noted that a coordinated approach involving the Government, industry, PSUs, startups, technology providers, academia and business institutions would be essential to develop domestic capabilities in areas including lithium, cobalt, spherical graphite and other critical minerals. At the same time, he underlined that technology adoption must be supported by quality human resources, training and capability development, and should remain ethical and responsible.

Industry Leaders on Tech Adoption and Sustainability

Subhrakant Panda, Past President, FICCI and Managing Director, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Ltd, said the central question for the sector is no longer simply how much it can produce, but how efficiently and sustainably it can do so.

“It is not just about the resources below the ground; it is about how effectively we utilise those resources by adopting the latest technology and best practices above the ground,” said Panda. He added that industry calls for technology to deliver measurable outcomes, and technology adoption must move beyond experimentation. He also emphasised the importance of investment in people alongside investment in machines and software.

Ranjan Dhar, Co-Chair, FICCI Steel Committee and Director & Vice President – Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India, stressed the need for sustained effort and greater technology adoption as India pursues its long-term development ambitions. “There is an immense amount of data available across the industry, and this data can be used to propel ourselves towards efficiencies that can take the industry to the best global standards, not just the best in India, ” said Dhar.

S B Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director, IREL (India) Ltd, said mining and steel must become more productive, sustainable, safer and agile, with digital transformation serving as a strategic accelerator. The real challenge is scaling it across the organisation, as responsible AI, data and digital foundations are critical for mining transformation, added Mohanty. He said fragmented data, legacy systems, skill gaps and weak cross-functional ownership can limit the impact of digital initiatives.

Strategic MoU and Report Launch

The conference also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FICCI and TEXMiN (Technology Translation Research Park – TTRP), Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. FICCI-KPMG report, ‘Mineral Extraction to Metals Production: India’s Technology Pivot for Competitiveness’, was released during the event.

The report identifies three priorities: strategic technology leadership, scaling innovations from pilots to commercial deployment, and strengthening the ecosystem for rapid adoption. (ANI)