    'You touched me inappropriately...': Woman hurls abuses to farmers during Bharat Bandh (WATCH)

    A lady driving a car is seen in the opening of the video giving farmers the finger for allegedly blocking the road. She can be seen abusing at them and enquiring as to why her car was stopped. Watch the viral video,

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    Farmers protesting for their various demands are observing a nationwide shutdown or Bharat bandh today, February 16. A video of a furious dispute between two ladies and a group of farmers about obstructing a road has gone viral online amid the uproar. The two women, who were driving, were enraged when several farmers pulled over their four-wheeler. The woman, who was driving the car, showed middle finger to farmers and accused them of touching her inappropriately.

    A lady driving a car is seen in the opening of the video giving farmers the finger for allegedly blocking the road. She can be seen abusing at them and enquiring as to why her car was stopped. One of the males tries to take her phone during the dispute. Growing increasingly enraged, the lady alleges: "Aapne mujh par hath kyun uthaya? Aapne mujhe harass kiya hai. Aapne mujhe galat tarike se chua hai. (Why did you raise hand at me? You harassed me. You touched me inappropriately)."

    Bharat bandh is observed by farmers from 6 AM to 4 PM. The state of Punjab, whose workers at the state-owned Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and private public transport bus operators embarked on a strike in support of the protesting farmers, is primarily affected by the shutdown call. Shops and other business facilities in Haryana, a neighboring state, were also affected, remaining closed.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
