    You can soon recharge mobiles, pay bills, fill Aadhaar, PAN card forms at 'RailWire' kiosks in 200 stations

    The services offered by CSC include booking of the traveling tickets (train, air, bus etc.), Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Mobile recharge, Electricity bill payment, Pan card, Income tax, Banking, insurance and many more.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
    In a unique public friendly initiative, passengers in 200 railway stations across India will soon be able to recharge their mobiles, pay electricity bills, fill up Aadhaar and Pan card forms and even file taxes with help from Common Service Centre (CSC) kiosks to be set up by RailTel, a PSU of Ministry of Railways.

    This scheme has been operationalised in partnership with ‘CSC e-Governance Services India Limited’ (CSC- SPV), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of India. These kiosks will be run by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

    The kiosks have been named 'RailWire Saathi Kiosks' -- RailWire is the brand name of RailTel's retail broadband service.

    On a pilot basis, RailWire Saathi Common Service Center (CSC) Kiosks at Varanasi City Railway Station and Prayagraj City Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh have been commissioned.  

    Similar kiosks will be operationalised at around 200 railway stations, mostly in rural areas, in phases, RailTel said in a statement. Of these, 44 are in South Central Railway zone, 20 are in North Frontier Railway, 13 are in East Central Railway, 15 are in Western Railway, 25 are in Northern Railway, 12 are in West Central Railway, 13 are in East Coast Railway and 56 are in North Eastern Railway.

    Talking about this initiative, Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel, said, ‘People in rural areas often find it difficult to avail various e-governance services or take advantage of digitalization due to lack of infrastructure/resources as well as lack of knowledge using the internet. These RailWire Saathikiosks will bring these essential digital services at rural railway stations to support rural population.”

    RailTel has created one of the largest integrated wi-fi networks of the world by providing public wi-fi (under the brand name 'RailWire') at 6,090 stations; 5,000 of these are in rural areas. Utilising this existing infrastructure at stations, RailTel, in partnership with CSC, plans to deliver broadband services to rural areas, it said.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 3:24 PM IST
