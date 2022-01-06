NEET-PG Counselling: Supreme Court to continue hearing on EWS today

Following the Centre's request for an immediate hearing on the issue, the Supreme Court consented to consider the petition.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will continue hearing a petition concerning the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with NEET-PG counselling (January 6). The hearing had been postponed earlier in the day. The case will be heard by a unique bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna. Following the Centre's request for an immediate hearing on the issue, the Supreme Court consented to consider the petition.

Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan presented their arguments before the Supreme Court on January 5. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who represented the petitioners, claimed that the new reservation system should effect next year. He alluded to the July 29 announcement for adopting EWS and OBC quotas, claiming that it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" because the reservation policy was implemented after the examinations were announced.

NEET PG counselling for 50% AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25; however, the MCC postponed it in accordance to the Supreme Court's directive. The MCC has also made changes to the AIC NEET counselling programme; however, the method for central institutions will remain same from previous years. According to the MCC, the proposed modified approach of four rounds of online counselling would be compliant with the current counselling laws (including fees and security deposit) for Central Institutes and universities.

NEET PG Counselling was postponed after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre to reconsider the criterion for determining the EWS quota in the All India Quota. Residents from several hospitals in Delhi and other areas protested a delay in the counselling session under the umbrella of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).

