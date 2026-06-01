The 71-year-old owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, killing six and injuring seven, has been arrested. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, found no signs of survivors under the debris despite using advanced equipment.

The 71-year-old owner of the building that collapsed in Delhi's Mehrauli, leaving six people dead, was arrested on Monday, officials said.

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According to officials, the accused has been identified as Karamveer, son of Mangal Singh, aged 71 years. The building that collapsed was located in Gali No 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station. Six people have lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries in the incident.

Rescue Operations Reveal No Survivors

Earlier, the rescue teams on Sunday found "no signs of survivors or live victims" under the debris of the Mehrauli five-storey building, despite utilising advanced mechanical equipment and sniffer dogs, officials said.

Speaking with the media, Suneel Kumar Singh, Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that the work to remove debris is underway.

He said that no trace of a living person was found in the debris, neither through sniffer dogs nor through other equipment. "The work of removing debris is underway. The NDRF team is on the ground and is on standby. If needed, they will continue their work. Sniffer dogs are used to locate survivors trapped inside. They track scents and provide indicators that dog handlers can interpret. However, in our search using dogs, no survivor was indicated. Therefore, using all our equipment, whether mechanical or canine resources, we haven't found any trace of a live victim," he said.

Initial Emergency Response

According to the officials, information regarding the building collapse was first received on Saturday evening at around 7:35 pm by beat staff from Police Station Mehrauli during routine patrol in Saidulajab village.

The personnel immediately rushed to the spot and called for backup, following which the first PCR call was logged at 7:38 pm. Police said local teams responded immediately and initially rescued people trapped under the debris, while all emergency response agencies were alerted simultaneously. (ANI)