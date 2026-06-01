The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the demolition of the historic US Club gate in Shimla. It has initiated a PIL and sought explanations from the state government and the Municipal Corporation for the "drastic action".

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the demolition of the historic gate of the US Club in Shimla during a road-widening exercise and has sought an explanation from the state government and the Municipal Corporation (MC) Shimla.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi initiated proceedings after taking note of media reports highlighting the removal of the iconic structure. The court has issued notices to the Secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Commissioner, Shimla, directing them to file detailed status reports on the circumstances that led to the demolition. The matter has been registered as a Public Interest Litigation (CWPIL No. 58 of 2026) and is scheduled for further hearing on July 29, 2026.

Court Highlights Heritage Value

During the hearing, the Bench observed that the gate, located about 500 metres from Shimla's historic Ridge, was a structure of significant heritage value. Constructed using traditional wood and stone architecture and topped with a slate roof, the gate formed an important part of the city's colonial-era character.

Expressing concern over the demolition, the court noted that even if road widening required dismantling the structure, authorities should have taken steps to preserve its original components and reconstruct the gate in the same architectural style and design. The Bench remarked that heritage structures cannot be casually removed without considering measures for their conservation and restoration.

PIL Registered After Media Reports

The issue came before the court after media reports in newspapers highlighted the complete demolition of the historic gateway. Petitioner-counsel Deven Khanna placed the news reports on record, prompting the court's intervention.

According to information placed before the court, the demolition was carried out by the Public Works Department in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, Shimla. Additional Advocate General Pranay Pratap Singh accepted notice on behalf of the PWD, while Advocate Vivek Sharma accepted notice for the Municipal Corporation. Both sought time to submit their respective status reports.

The High Court has sought to ascertain the reasons behind what it described as a "drastic action" and whether adequate efforts were made to safeguard a structure associated with Shimla's architectural and cultural heritage. The matter will now be taken up on July 29. (ANI)