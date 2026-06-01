With DK Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3, lobbying for ministerial posts has begun. MLA Tanveer Seth has expressed his interest, while Yathindra Siddaramaiah said Rahul Gandhi assured him a cabinet berth. Leaders are in Delhi to meet high command.

Lobbying for Ministerial Berths

With Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony just days away on June 3, party MLA Tanveer Seth on Monday said that he has conveyed his interest for ministerial position in the cabinet led by Shivakumar.

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Speaking after the meeting, Seth praised the party's handling of the leadership baton from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar, calling the transition both "peaceful" and "dignified." "It was known that someday the leadership had to change. The change went on very peacefully in a dignified way... We have met the state leaders. Many of us are in Delhi because we have been strong aspirants for ten ministerial posts... We have put in our appeal expressing that we are also aspirants of the post," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Congress leaders arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital. Following the meeting, Former Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre said, "I met the Congress President, and I wanted to thank him for his continuous guidance in me performing my duties as a Minister...I submitted the achievements during my tenure...We are all on the same page...The high command will decide whether I will continue as a minister or not."

Yathindra Siddaramaiah Hopeful of Cabinet Spot

Meanwhile, Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No". Speculations were being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

"Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar Set to Take Oath

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Future Party Appointments, Strategy Discussed

Sources said Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state.

Sources said a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Ministers. They said party leadership is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president during the meeting. (ANI)

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