Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, assuring industrialists of govt support for infrastructure upgrades, including roads and drains, to boost growth and employment while balancing environmental protection.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is working towards ensuring that the industrial areas are given all support so that they can function optimally and generate employment. Sirsa visited the Udyog Nagar Industrial Area and held an extensive interaction with industrialists, factory owners, workers and representatives of the Industrial Area Society. During the visit, he reviewed long-pending infrastructure issues, including waterlogging, drainage bottlenecks, road conditions, encroachments and concerns related to industrial operations.

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Govt's Vision: Balancing Industry and Environment

According to an official release, Sirsa said, "Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our vision is crystal clear: industries are absolutely essential to Delhi's development, yet protecting the environment is equally imperative. I assure you that I will personally and continuously monitor this entire matter to devise a lasting solution to all these issues. Our objective is unambiguous: industries must continue to operate, the environment must remain protected, and workers and entrepreneurs must be provided with a better, safer, and more organised environment."

Infrastructure Upgrade and Development on Priority

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sirsa said that the Delhi Government is committed to providing a lasting solution to the waterlogging issues faced by industries in the area and ensuring that ease of doing business is encouraged and industrial infrastructure is upgraded on priority. He announced that work on internal roads and stormwater drains within the Udyog Nagar Industrial Area will commence shortly. He further stated that road development works to be executed by DSIIDC will begin soon, significantly improving connectivity and infrastructure within the industrial area.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to industrial development, Sirsa said that development works worth around Rs 45 crore are being undertaken in the area. "The Delhi Government is fully committed to upgrading industrial infrastructure. Internal roads, storm water drains and sewage connectivity will be completed on priority. I will personally monitor the progress of these works and ensure that industrialists get the facilities they deserve."

Action Against Polluting Industries

Responding to concerns regarding tubewells and borewells, Sirsa said that legitimate tubewell and borewell connections will not be impacted. He stated that enforcement actions are being taken only against identified polluting industries in accordance with environmental regulations. "Action is being taken only against polluting industries. We will review the list of identified units and rectify any errors, if found. At the same time, we are working on a comprehensive policy regarding tubewells and borewells that will provide a long-term solution to these issues."

Drive to Remove Illegal Encroachments

On the issue of encroachments, the Minister directed officials to undertake a drive to remove illegal encroachments from roads and public spaces within the industrial area. The Minister stressed that cluster jhuggis within industrial areas and illegal encroachments adversely affect industrial operations and infrastructure maintenance and therefore require coordinated action by all stakeholders.

Emphasising the importance of quality infrastructure development, Sirsa urged industrial associations to work collectively and invest in robust maintenance and security systems. (ANI)