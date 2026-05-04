As trends show BJP leading in key state polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet celebrated in Lucknow. BJP leaders in Delhi and Kolkata also celebrated, terming the results a 'tsunami of nationalism' in West Bengal and Assam.

As trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in key state Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, along with his cabinet ministers in Lucknow, celebrated the party leading in the election trends of Assam and West Bengal. The celebrations took place ahead of the state cabinet meeting, with ministers expressing optimism over the BJP's performance in both states.

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'Tsunami of Nationalism': BJP Leaders React to Trends

Earlier in the day, the BJP headquarters in the national capital saw celebration as party leaders relished rasgullas and poha over the performance of the BJP-NDA alliance across four states and one Union Territory in Assembly elections. During the celebrations, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi characterised the election momentum in West Bengal as a rise of nationalism in the state.

"Trends were showing waves of nationalism in Bengal. It transformed into high tides and finally into a tsunami," Trivedi told ANI. Referring to the viral Prime Minister Modi's 'jhalmuri' moment, he said that its impact will lead to the "blooming of lotus" in West Bengal. PM had shown the impact of 'jhalmuri', and it has now turned into a high tide, and it will lead to the sunrise of nationalism in Bengal and the blooming of Lotus...PM has always had an endearing relationship with West Bengal," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok framed the results as an acceptance of nationalism." "I will just say one line - gayi Mamata, gaya Gogoi, gaya Stalinvaad, Bharat mein ab toot ke chalega Modi ka rashtravaad (Mamata is gone, Gogoi is gone, Stalinism is gone; now PM Modi's nationalism will prevail strongly across India)," Alok said.

Celebrations in Bengal, BJP Set for Big Win

Celebrations have also started across West Bengal, with BJP workers distributing 'jhalmuri' and celebrating at the party office in Kolkata. As the final tallies continue, the BJP is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 148+ seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal if current counting trends persist. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has won 22 seats in Assam and is leading on 60 seats, while Congress is leading on 20 seats with zero wins yet, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 1 win and leading on nine seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi later today as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam. (ANI)