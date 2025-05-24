BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, repatriated from Pakistan, returned to his hometown in West Bengal to comfort his worried parents after Operation Sindoor. Shaw expressed joy at reuniting with his family and being back home safely.

Rishra: BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was repatriated to India on May 14 after being in the custody of Pakistan Rangers from April 23, expressed his joy and relief upon arriving in his hometown of Rishra, West Bengal.

Shaw arrived in Kolkata on Friday and reached his hometown of Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district later in the day.

Following his arrival at his home, Shaw said that he came back because he was worried about his parents.

"I feel good. I came here to meet the people after the operation... I was worried about my parents, so I came home and met my entire family... I was there during the time of Operation Sindoor, and my parents were worried, so I came to meet them," the BSF Jawan said.

The atmosphere in Rishra was filled with celebration, as Shaw's wife, Rajani Shaw, said it was Diwali for her as her "Ram" was coming back home.

"The atmosphere is filled with happiness. A soldier of the country is coming back home... It is Diwali for us today, as my Ram is coming. It really feels very good... There is so much excitement... the town is fully decorated and it feels very good," she stated.

Purnam Kumar Shaw was part of the BSF's 'Kisan Guard' and was deployed to protect Indian farmers posted in Punjab's Firozpur when he crossed the border inadvertently on April 23.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met with the family members of the BSF Jawan.

"I am very happy that he is back safely. I have met his family. Our armed forces are safe under the leadership of PM Modi. This is what Jawan Purnam Shaw's wife and his father have also said. There are several protocols after which he will be back home. His mother has sugar, but now she is steady," Adhikari said.

He further said that Shaw's wife stated that every member of the Armed Forces is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed happiness over BSF Jawan PK Shaw's safe return. She said the Trinamool Congress government had made efforts for his safe return.

Mamata Banerjee told reporters that they had been in touch with Purnam Shaw's wife, Rajani Shaw, throughout and spoke to her four or five times.

"Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart. I told Rajani Shaw, the day before yesterday, that her husband was healthy and doing well. However, the modalities of his release operation would take some time. He was released. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy," she said.