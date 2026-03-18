Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to hold a press conference in Lucknow to mark nine years of his government, where a comprehensive report card will be presented. He also distributed aid to Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims on Tuesday.

CM Yogi to Present 9-Year Report Card

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the government led by Adityanath. Preparations for this event are currently underway in full swing at Lok Bhawan. Special attention is being paid to every aspect, ranging from security arrangements to media logistics. It is anticipated that, during this event, the government will present a comprehensive report card of its performance over the past nine years and may also announce plans for the future.

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Aid for Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at Lok Bhavan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "So that the devotees of Uttar Pradesh face no problems, it was for this very purpose that we constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18. The government's effort has been to ensure that devotees receive good facilities at every pilgrimage site. In 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, of which approximately 66 crore participated in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone."

He further emphasised, "The double-engine government's complete focus is on rapidly advancing the potential of the tourism sector and, through these means, accelerating the development of Uttar Pradesh while creating new employment opportunities."

Tribute to Former CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna

Same day on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi hailed his contribution to the development of the state and said that he made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness.

"Today is the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. On this occasion, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay tribute to him...He made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness," Yogi Adityanath said. CM Yogi underlined Bahuguna's efforts to advance social awareness and national consciousness in independent India. (ANI)