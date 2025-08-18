UP govt has linked 13.64 lakh youth with private jobs via 10,830 Rozgar Melas. Govt's initiatives creating employment opportunities for state's youth in India and abroad. UP’s Rozgar Mission has opened opportunities in Japan, Germany, Croatia & UAE.

Lucknow: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has created a record 13.64 lakh private sector jobs through 10,830 Rozgar Melas between April 1, 2017 and April 30, 2025, connecting youth with hundreds of companies offering on-the-spot recruitment. With foresight and a multi-dimensional approach, the Labour and Employment Department has designed schemes that go beyond traditional boundaries of local jobs. These fairs not only open doors for young job seekers but also supply trained and skilled manpower to industries.

Through the Rozgar Mission, Uttar Pradesh is linking its youth to jobs in India and abroad by bridging skill gaps, holding job drives, and offering career support. With training aligned to global demand, the state aims to boost its GDP through both domestic and overseas placements. As part of the initiative, Japan, Germany, Croatia, and the UAE are seeking UP’s skilled workers—nurses, caregivers, drivers, and construction staff—with salaries up to Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Similar demand is expected from other Gulf nations.

To ensure safe and legal overseas jobs, the UP government is directly facilitating placements, preventing youth from illegal migration routes. Workers have already been sent to Israel, with 1,383 more set for deployment. The initiative is projected to generate Rs 1,000 crore in remittances, giving a major push to Uttar Pradesh’s $1 trillion economy goal.

Recognizing that employment alone is not enough, the Yogi government has also prioritized giving the youth proper guidance. To this end, the Employment Department has conducted 24,493 career counseling programs, benefitting over 26.5 lakh youth. These initiatives have been particularly transformative for rural youth, who earlier lagged due to a lack of awareness.

At the local level, the government has launched the ‘Seva Mitra Yojana’, an online platform that directly connects skilled workers with consumers. So far, 52,349 workers have registered on the portal, offering services such as plumbing, electrical work, painting, AC repair, beautician services, and more. This not only ensures steady income for workers but also provides citizens with reliable and quality services at their doorstep.

Through such wide-ranging initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is transforming itself from being merely a job-seeking state to becoming a global supplier of skilled manpower and talent. In the years to come, these efforts will play a vital role in making the state more socially empowered and economically robust.