Yogi Government’s Budget 2025: A strong focus on farmers’ welfare and agricultural growth

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted the Yogi government's commitment to farmers through various schemes and budget allocations. Initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Bima Yojana, and sugarcane price payments demonstrate this dedication.

In the Budget presentation, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted the Yogi government's dedicated efforts towards uplifting farmers, who are the backbone of the nation's food security. He also informed the House about the government's continuous initiatives to advance farmers' interests and welfare. Additionally, he outlined the proposed schemes and the allocated budget for farmers, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to their prosperity.

● Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, about Rs 79,500 crore was transferred to about 03 crore farmers through DBT.

● Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, about Rs 496 crore was paid to about 10 lakh insured farmers in the financial year 2024-2025.

● Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 22,089 solar pumps of various capacities were installed on farmers' fields in the year 2024.

● Implemented on 14th September 2019, Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana provides aid for farmers in cases of accidental death or disability.

● Introduced in 2017, the escrow account mechanism ensures timely sugarcane payments to farmers by preventing fund diversion in sugar mills.

● The present government has made a record sugarcane price payment of about Rs 2.73,000 crore to about 46 lakh sugarcane farmers since 2017.

● This sugarcane price payment is Rs 59,143 crore, more than the combined sugarcane price of the previous 22 years.

● With the average sugarcane productivity increasing from 72 tonnes per hectare to 85 tonnes per hectare, farmers' income increased by Rs 43,364 per hectare at an average rate of Rs 370 per quintal.

● For this, the scientists, students of research institutes, and our hardworking farmers deserve congratulations.

● A free minikit distribution program is being conducted to increase the area coverage, production and productivity of pulses and oilseed crops in the state.

● A provision of Rs 50 crore is proposed for both schemes.

● Under the UP Seed Self-Reliance Policy 2024, the ₹251 Cr Seed Park Development Project aims to boost certified seed production.

● Rs 124 crore proposed for statewide natural farming under National Mission on Natural Farming Scheme."

● Rs 509 crore allocated for solar pumps under PM Kusum Yojana to support farmers.

● Rs 200 crore allocated for agricultural skill & production boost, plus Rs 200 crore for WB-assisted UP AGREES Project.

Agricultural education and research

● Five agricultural and technology universities have been established in the state to maintain dynamism in agricultural education, research and extension work and provide effective results to the farmers.

● 20 new agricultural science centers have been established in the state. A total of 89 agricultural science centers are operating in the state.

● Rs 100 crore is proposed to establish Mahatma Buddha Agricultural and Technology University in Kushinagar district.

● Rs 25 crore is proposed for research programs in agricultural and technology universities.

● Rs 86 crore is proposed for various works in agricultural universities/colleges established in the state.

