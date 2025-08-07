CM Yogi Adityanath, during his Moradabad visit, launched Rs 1,172 crore projects, backed 'Vocal for Local', promoted Janmashtami celebrations and honored local entrepreneurs, artisans, and beneficiaries of state welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, sharply criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP) stating that under the SP government, cheating in education had become a “birthright,” which created an identity crisis for the youth. Taking a jibe, he said, “Respected Kalyan Singh taught children ‘G for Ganpati’, but the SP government taught them ‘G for Gadha (donkey)’.”

CM Yogi, on his one-day visit to Moradabad, inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 87 development projects worth ₹1,172 crore. During this, he also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party’s so-called PDA (Backward, Dalit, Minority) school narrative, calling it a misleading campaign aimed at damaging the education system.

“The SP government had weakened the very foundation of education, whereas the current government is establishing modern centres of learning under the National Education Policy, such as Atal Residential Schools and CM Abhyudaya Schools,” he added.

CM Yogi further said that under Operation Kayakalp, significant improvements have been made in the state’s school infrastructure, including the setup of digital and smart classrooms, digital labs, drinking water facilities, and separate toilets for boys and girls. He added that dilapidated school buildings have been ordered to be shifted, but accused Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of spreading misinformation under the name of PDA pathshala, aiming to weaken the education system, in line with their past approach.

He also criticized the SP government’s recruitment and transfer-posting practices, alleging that money was extorted and decisions were influenced by nepotism. “Earlier, it was like the ‘Kaurav gang’— chacha-bhatija, brother, uncle, and even grandfather—were all involved in collecting bribes,” he remarked. In contrast, he emphasized that since 2017, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, eliminating corruption in recruitments and transfers.

He highlighted that in the past eight years, 2.16 lakh police recruitments have been carried out transparently, including 60,244 fresh appointments, out of which 12,245 were women. “Those who take bribes will rot in jail,” he added.

Further, the Chief Minister described the SP regime as a time of chaos and mafia rule, claiming they followed a ‘One District, One Mafia’ policy, with frequent communal riots across the state. He contrasted this with the current administration’s focus on peace and development, citing progressive schemes like 'One District One Product', 'One District One Medical College' and 'One Commissionerate One University.’ He also accused the SP of supporting terrorists, saying their priorities had always undermined the safety and progress of the state.

During his address, CM Yogi further criticized the former SP government, alleging that it had tried to ban the celebration of Janmashtami. He said that the current double-engine government will celebrate Janmashtami this year with grandeur across Uttar Pradesh.

He mentioned that every police station and police training institute in the state will host enthusiastic Janmashtami celebrations, and trainee constables will also be given a chance to showcase their cultural and artistic talents, making the festival a symbol of not just religious devotion, but also cultural unity.

Linking Raksha Bandhan (August 9) with the Kakori Train Action memorial day, the Chief Minister paid tribute to freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendra Prasad Lahiri, and Chandrashekhar Azad, who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence.

He announced that on August 8, 9, and 10, free travel in Uttar Pradesh transport buses will be provided to women and girls, allowing them to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and honour the martyrs of the Kakori incident with pride and respect.

CM Yogi also highlighted the transformation of Moradabad, once known for disorder and lawlessness, into a global hub for brass handicrafts under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. He noted that Moradabad now exports products worth ₹11,000 to ₹15,000 crore annually.

He credited local artisans for helping realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and mentioned that one of Moradabad’s artisans has even received a Padma award for their contribution.

Urging people to support local talent, CM Yogi appealed to citizens to gift ODOP products during festivals, thereby promoting local artisans and traditional craftsmanship.

CM Yogi strongly advocated for the promotion of Swadeshi (indigenous) products, stating that buying local goods strengthens Uttar Pradesh’s economy and directly benefits artisans. He warned that money spent on foreign products may end up supporting terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions.

Calling on citizens to wholeheartedly support Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns, Yogi said, “Moradabad’s craftsmanship is reaching the global stage through the double-engine government’s platform.” He described this as a major step towards building a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister also hailed the BJP’s victory in the Kundarki by-election, calling it a rejection of SP and Congress’s divisive politics by the people of Moradabad. He said the public has chosen santushtikaran (inclusive development) over tushtikaran (appeasement), and has ensured that SP and Congress lost their deposits.

Yogi described the ₹1,172 crore worth of 87 development projects announced for Moradabad as a gift to the people, marking the dawn of a New Moradabad and New Uttar Pradesh. This included inauguration of 60 projects worth ₹640 crore and foundation laying for 27 projects worth ₹532 crore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also conducted the ‘Annaprashan’ ceremony for newborns — a traditional ritual marking a baby’s first intake of solid food. He also visited various exhibition stalls showcasing government schemes and initiatives.

BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, State Minister Sardar Baldev Singh Olakh, Mayor Vinod Agarwal, Regional President Satyendra Sisodia, Legislative Council Member Dr. Jaipal Singh Vyas, Dr. Harisingh Dhillon, Gopal Anjan, MLAs Ritesh Gupta, Ramveer Singh, Sushant Singh, BJP Regional General Secretary Hariom Sharma, District President Akash Kumar Pal, Metropolitan President Girish Bhandula, District Incharge Rajesh Yadav, District Cooperative Bank Chairman Vijay Bhan and other dignitaries were present at the event.

CM visits Samvidhan Park, Hanuman Park and Military Museum

CM Yogi visited and appreciated the Samvidhan Park, Hanuman Park and Military Museum built by Moradabad Municipal Corporation (Smart City Scheme). He urged people to visit these places, which depict the struggle of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the contribution of the Constituent Assembly and the devotion-power of Lord Hanuman. He praised the work done in Moradabad under the Smart City projects and called it the new identity of the city.

CM honors entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of schemes

During his visit to Moradabad, CM Yogi received the poem 'Mera Rajya, Pyara Rajya' written in Braille script by visually impaired student Kumari Usha and gave her lots of blessings. He provided a demo cheque of Rs 50 lakh to Swati Verma for metal work under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, Ms. Shubhra was given a demo cheque of Rs 25 lakh for salon chain, Manoj Kumar Rs 5 lakh for online education center, Yogendra Kumar Rs 5 lakh for garment manufacturing, Himanshu Ghosh Rs 5 lakh for making aquarium, Ankit Kumar Singh Rs 5 lakh for tent house service, Lakshya Saini Rs 5 lakh for cloth manufacturing, Kumari Sonam Rs 5 lakh for cyber cafe and Geeta Rani Rs 4.5 lakh for opening a boutique.

Furthermore, the keys of houses were handed over to Shannu Beg under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and Mamta under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Apart from this, tablets were provided to Ankit and Shraddha under the Free Smartphone and Tablet Scheme. Also, a demo cheque of Rs 7.89 crore was provided to the Rashtriya Gramin Ajeevika Mission Self Help Group Didi. Ravita was given a certificate of honor for Lakhpati Didi.