Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned the Centre over not waiting for the United States Supreme Court's ruling on Trump tariffs before agreeing to a trade deal framework with Washington.

The US court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs, affirming that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress. However, US President Donald Trump later raised worldwide tariffs to the "fully allowed, and legally tested, 15 per cent level," effective immediately.

The Congress leader suggested that the Union Government could have waited for the recent developments instead of agreeing to the framework of the deal to "distract media." He argued that India could have been in a better position to negotiate after the US Supreme Court verdict.

Ramesh Questions 'Desperation' on Trade Deal Timing

Ramesh wrote on X, "This is the calendar of the US Supreme Court - decided and released months in advance. It clearly marks out February 20 as a non-argument day - i.e., a day when arguments will not be heard and a judgment could be released. The Court had already heard arguments relating to tariffs on November 5, 2025, and it was well known that the Justices were not expected to be favourably inclined to President Trump's tariffs. Why then did India not wait until February 20 to sign the trade deal? What was the desperation to do so on February 2, 2026?"

Deal Compromised Farmers' Interests, Alleges Congress

Further, criticising the trade deal, he alleged that the framework of the agreement compromised the interests of Indian farmers. "Had the Prime Minister not felt the need to distract the media, the Parliament, and the people by announcing this trade deal and compromising the interests of millions of our farmers, India would have been in a much stronger bargaining position right now," he said.

Following the US court's decision against the tariffs levied by the Trump administration, the US President went a step ahead to announce a global tariff level of 15 per cent, effective immediately.

Negotiators' Meeting Rescheduled

Meanwhile, the proposed meeting of the chief negotiators of India and the US in Washingtion DC, for finalising discussions on the proposed India-US trade deal will be rescheduled, sources in the Commerce Ministry said on Sunday.

"The two sides are of the view that the proposed visit of the Indian Chief Negotiator and the team be scheduled after each side has had the time to evaluate the latest developments and their implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," sources in the Commerce Ministry told ANI.

The government on Saturday said that it is studying the implications of the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs and the steps announced by the President Donald Trump Administration. (ANI)