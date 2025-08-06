In just eight years, CM Yogi Adityanath’s government has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a struggling BIMARU state into a national role model in healthcare, expanding medical colleges, super specialty hospitals, and rural health infrastructure.

Once labelled a BIMARU state, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past eight years, emerging as a healthy and progressive state. This turnaround has been made possible by the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure affordable and high-quality healthcare for every resident.

Under his leadership, the state has witnessed a rapid expansion of medical education and healthcare infrastructure. From increasing the number of medical colleges and MBBS-PG seats to establishing super specialty hospitals, advanced research institutes, and promoting AYUSH systems of medicine, the Yogi government has scripted a new golden chapter in the state’s healthcare journey. These reforms are not only strengthening the health infrastructure but also providing lakhs of youth with opportunities for world-class medical education and training.

Over the past eight years, comprehensive improvements in healthcare infrastructure, workforce, and facilities have ensured accessible, affordable, and quality treatment for the people of Uttar Pradesh. As a result of CM Yogi’s consistent monitoring and policy-driven governance, a state once known as a “Bimaru Pradesh” is now setting benchmarks in health services and delivery.

Since assuming office in 2017, the Yogi government has taken several historic steps to bolster the health infrastructure, leading to an unprecedented expansion of medical facilities across the state. A testament to this progress is the operationalization of 80 medical colleges, including 44 in the government sector and 36 in the private sector—a milestone achievement that is reshaping the landscape of healthcare and medical education in the state.

Teaching has commenced in autonomous medical colleges in key districts such as Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Auraiya, Chandauli, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Kaushambi. In addition, medical colleges under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model have been established in Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sambhal, making medical education more accessible to youth across the state.

There has also been a historic increase in MBBS and PG seats; government sector MBBS seats have risen to 5,250, while the private sector offers 6,550. An additional 350 MBBS seats have been added in the three new PPP-mode colleges. PG (MD/MS/Diploma) seats in the government sector have more than doubled from 900 to 1,871. The private sector now offers 2,100 PG seats, with another 250 seats added for super specialty courses.

This major expansion in seats and institutions is laying a strong foundation for a robust, self-reliant, and modern healthcare system in Uttar Pradesh, with long-term benefits for both medical aspirants and public health outcomes.

The Yogi Adityanath government has made significant strides in advancing AYUSH medical education. Notably, a Government Ayurvedic College has been established in Ayodhya, and a Government Homeopathic Medical College in Varanasi. The state currently operates 2,110 Ayurvedic, 254 Unani, and 1,585 Homeopathic hospitals, along with 8 Ayurvedic, 2 Unani, and 9 Homeopathic colleges and their affiliated hospitals.

In a landmark initiative, the state has also set up the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University to strengthen traditional systems of medicine. Additionally, the decision to establish an AYUSH Board will provide an institutional framework for promoting and regulating Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani medicine in the state.

To bolster specialized healthcare services, a Center for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research for Cancer has been established at the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute in Lucknow. Simultaneously, construction is underway for a 500-bed Advanced Pediatric Center and a Diabetes Center at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). Further promoting cutting-edge medical innovation, a School of Medical Research and Technology is being set up along with a 500-bed super specialty hospital at IIT Kanpur, focusing on research-driven healthcare solutions.

The government has also made notable progress in nursing and paramedical education. Construction has commenced on 25 out of 27 approved nursing colleges, with 7,000 additional nursing seats and 2,000 paramedical seats being introduced. Besides, 35 ANM training centers, which had been non-functional for years, have been revived. Under Mission Niramaya, efforts such as the implementation of a Mentor-Mentee Model are improving the quality and accountability of nursing and paramedical institutions.

In terms of higher medical education, the state has been gifted with prestigious institutions like the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, and AIIMS facilities in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli, delivering world-class medical services to the people of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently focused on strengthening grassroots health infrastructure. Over 352 Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been upgraded with FRU facilities, and 72 health units have been connected to solar energy—an important step toward sustainable and environment-friendly healthcare delivery.

In just one year, more than 10,000 sub-health centers have been electrified, significantly enhancing rural healthcare access. Dialysis centers have been established in all districts, bringing relief to kidney patients. CT scan facilities are now available in 74 districts, providing affordable and accessible diagnostic services.

To ensure healthcare quality, a statewide campaign is underway to secure National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for health institutions. So far, 798 health units have achieved this certification, reflecting major improvements in service delivery.

The deployment of on-call private specialists and gynecologists has further enhanced healthcare accessibility across rural and urban areas. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, the state has implemented projects worth ₹4,892 crore, including construction of 515 Block Public Health Units, establishment of 75 District Integrated Public Health Labs, and creation of 74 Critical Care Hospital Blocks.

Of the 2,334 total projects, work has commenced on 2,100, with 1,321 already completed. Among the 1,670 construction-related projects, 1,173 have been delivered.

These transformative initiatives by the Yogi government have not only elevated the quality of healthcare in the state but also ensured affordable and timely medical access for the general public. The availability of specialist doctors, improved infrastructure, and strong institutional support have repositioned Uttar Pradesh from being labeled a “BIMARU state” to now being recognized as a model of healthcare excellence. Today, residents of Uttar Pradesh benefit from affordable, accessible, and high-quality health services, making the state a benchmark for others across the country.

Eight Years, Eight Major Transformations | Highlights