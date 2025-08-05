Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 340-acre Atal Puram Township in Agra, ADA’s biggest housing project in decades. It offers housing for 10,000 families and showcases a new land acquisition model benefiting farmers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, inaugurated the ambitious ‘Atal Puram Township’ project, marking a new chapter in Agra’s urban transformation. The launch event was held at the Divisional Commissioner’s Auditorium, where CM Yogi unveiled the Agra Development Authority’s (ADA) largest housing initiative in the last 36 years.

Spanning 340 acres near the Agra Inner Ring Road, this landmark project stands as a testament to the Yogi government's vision of planned urban expansion and modern infrastructure. Strategically located at the confluence of Agra Inner Ring Road, Southern Bypass, and Gwalior Road, the township covers approximately 138 hectares.

A key highlight of this project is ADA’s historic move to directly purchase land from farmers through mutual agreement, offering compensation at four times the prevailing circle rate. This land acquisition model reinforces the government’s commitment to farmer welfare. The land purchase cost alone amounted to ₹784 crore, while an additional ₹731 crore will be invested in the township’s development.

‘Atal Puram’ will be developed in three phases across 11 sectors, offering housing for nearly 10,000 families. The plan includes 1,430 residential plots, 18 group housing plots, and 96 commercial plots. World-class infrastructure is being integrated into the township, including underground utility ducts, sewerage systems, and a water treatment plant.

Additionally, essential public facilities such as a police post, a fire station, and a state-of-the-art convention centre will be constructed.

This mega township is set to become a cornerstone of Agra’s comprehensive development. The event witnessed the presence of state ministers, MLAs, and senior officials, all gathered to celebrate this significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s urban growth journey.