Counter Intelligence Jalandhar arrested two BKI-linked perpetrators, Mahavir and Manpreet, for the Nalagarh IED blast. This dismantles the terror module. Separately, Amritsar Police busted a narco-smuggling network, seizing 7.6 kg heroin.

Nalagarh Blast Terror Module Busted

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, SAS Nagar, has successfully apprehended two key perpetrators involved in the IED (RDX) blast at Nalagarh Police Station (Himachal Pradesh) on January 1, 2026, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the release, the arrested accused have been identified as Mahavir @ Kaka and Manpreet @ Mani, both residents of SBS Nagar, Punjab. During the operation, one 9mm Glock pistol, along with live cartridges, was recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were operating under the directions of foreign-based masterminds Gopi Nawashehria and Jassi Kulam, both associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as stated in the release.

Further, it was established that the accused, along with their accomplices, had procured consignments containing IEDs (RDX) and hand grenades on the instructions of their foreign handlers. From these consignments, one IED (RDX) was utilised in executing the blast at Nalagarh Police Station.

Earlier, six of their accomplices had already been arrested by the Punjab Police while actively involved in picking up and further dropping terrorist hardware. With the arrest of Mahavir and Manpreet, the entire module has been dismantled, law enforcement sources said.

The Punjab Police remains firmly committed to neutralising terror networks, dismantling organised crime, and ensuring peace and public safety across the state.

Cross-Border Narco-Smuggling Racket Busted

Earlier on Thursday, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco-smuggling network and apprehended two operatives along with Rs 21800 drug money, a police officer said.

Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav informed in a post on X, "In a major breakthrough Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a cross-border narco-smuggling network apprehends two operatives and recovers a consignment of 7 Kg 630 grams Heroin, along with Rs 21,800 drug money."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Dubai-based handler through virtual numbers, facilitating cross-border heroin consignments and directing pickup locations and further supply chains, DGP Yadav added.

"The handler is also linked to multiple narcotics networks and a major NDPS case involving the recovery of 43 kg of heroin," DGP Yadav added.

A First Information Report has been registered at Chheharta police station, Amritsar, under the NDPS Act.

"Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages of the network," DGP Yadav added. (ANI)