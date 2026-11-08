CM Yogi Adityanath marked Diwali 2026 by celebrating Ayodhya's transformation, noting the shift from past conflicts to a vibrant cultural hub illuminated by millions of lamps, crediting leadership and development for the city's new identity.

Yogi Adityanath Reflects on Ayodhya's Transformation

On the occasion of Diwali 2026, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reflected on Ayodhya's transformation over the last decade, contrasting its past with its vibrant present cultural landscape. He noted that millions of earthen lamps now brightly illuminate the banks of the Saryu River at the very spots where lathis (batons) were once charged against devotees.

At a meeting session with saints at Karsewakpuram during the Deepotsav celebrations, CM said the contrast between Ayodhya a decade ago and now has filled everyone with "immense joy and enthusiasm." "Yesterday, all of you witnessed the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya. The transformation of Ayodhya from 10 years ago to Ayodhya today has filled us all with immense joy and enthusiasm. Earlier, when a saint mentioned Ayodhya, it was not viewed favourably across the country and the world; today, merely uttering the name of Ayodhya invokes a deep sense of devotion and reverence in people's hearts," he said.

Leadership and Development in Ayodhya

He credited the change to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and highlighted the role of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International working president Ashok Singhal in the creation of Ram Mandir. "We all have a responsibility to uphold this sanctity and dignity. In the very streets where bullets were once fired, development is thriving today. Where lathis were once charged against devotees on the ghats of River Saryu, millions of earthen lamps (diyas) are illuminated today," he said.

He added, "The true joy of festivals lies in our ability to share our happiness with the marginalised, the downtrodden, and the poor. Everyone I met was filled with profound emotion; their faces beamed with radiance. People spoke of how Ayodhya has been granted a new identity—an identity that could have been established as early as 1947, or at the time the Constitution was adopted, or even following the first general election."

Deepotsav Milan and Saintly Traditions

CM Yogi met saints at the Deepotsav Milan ceremony in Kar Sevakpuram. In a post on X, he said, "The saintly tradition of Shri Ayodhya Dham is a living expression of austerity, renunciation, and devotion to Lord Rama." He said he had darshan of the revered Mahant of Shri Maniramdas Chhawani and Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, and was "blessed with his warm presence."

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi emphasised that the new-age Ayodhya has shed all traces of a "slave mentality" and symbols of past servitude, attributing the city's transformation to the immense grace of Lord Rama and the unwavering devotion of his followers. Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali, he said, "Today is Diwali. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all the people of the state. This heritage, spanning thousands of years, fills every follower of the Sanatan tradition with a sense of pride. It serves as a constant source of inspiration, guiding us forward on the path towards happiness, prosperity and good governance."

Ayodhya was illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps on Saturday as the city celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav, with lakhs of diyas lighting up 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. (ANI)