Diwali is the biggest festival in our country. It is a very happy and grandly celebrated festival. People perform Lakshmi pooja with devotion on Diwali. Shastras say that everyone should do Lakshmi and Ganapati pooja at home on that day. People do Lakshmi pooja on Diwali to increase wealth and happiness. Everyone wants Goddess Lakshmi to stay in their home permanently.

We have already told you what items to use in Diwali Lakshmi pooja. Shankh, Sri Chakra, Ganesha, and Kuber pooja also happen on that day. The whole house will be bright with lamps. People offer payasam to Goddess Lakshmi and worship her.

They pray for jewelry and good things. If Lakshmi is to enter the house, you strictly shouldn't do certain things on the day of the pooja. Even if you do them unknowingly, Lakshmi will get angry. She won't even turn to look at your side. If you don't want poverty to come and you want Goddess Lakshmi to be happy, don't make these mistakes on the day of the pooja.