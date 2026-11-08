Three family members, including an infant, died in a Kanpur house roof collapse. In a separate incident in Ghaziabad, a construction worker died after a concrete slab fell, while five other injured workers were rescued.

Kanpur Roof Collapse Leaves Three Dead

Three members of the same family, including an infant girl just 15 days old, died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Panki police station area of Kanpur, police said on Sunday. The three were trapped under the debris when the roof came down. They were pulled out and taken for medical help, but doctors declared all three dead. More details are awaited.

Ghaziabad Construction Site Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Ghaziabad, one worker died after a concrete slab collapsed at a construction site in Sikri village of Modinagar in Ghaziabad district on Saturday. Five workers were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, police said.

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