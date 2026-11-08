Political leaders including Om Birla, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sharad Pawar extended warm Diwali greetings to the nation, wishing citizens peace, prosperity, and health as the festival of lights brings the country together in celebration.

Political Leaders Extend Festive Greetings

As festive fervour grips the nation, political leaders across party lines extended their warm Diwali greetings, wishing citizens a joyous, peaceful, prosperous, and healthy festival of lights on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended special Diwali greetings to soldiers guarding the country’s borders, farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, traders and citizens contributing to nation-building.

In a post on X, Birla wrote, “Dear fellow citizens, Heartfelt greetings to you all on the joyous festival of Diwali.”

“On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend special greetings to our brave soldiers defending our country’s borders, our farmer brothers who fill the nation’s granaries, and the workers, entrepreneurs, traders and all fellow citizens engaged in nation-building. I pray that, through Mother Lakshmi’s grace, happiness and prosperity come to every home, everyone enjoys a happy life, all businesses and industries prosper, and our India continues to grow stronger and more prosperous economically and socially, he said, wishing Diwali once again he wrote, “Once again, I wish you all a Diwali filled with boundless blessings.”

Leaders Invoke Blessings and Prosperity

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also extended Diwali greetings, invoking the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for happiness, peace and prosperity in every household. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Heartfelt wishes to you all on this sacred festival of Diwali. May the boundless grace of Lord Shri Ram fill your entire home and courtyard with happiness, peace and prosperity on this festival of joy and light. Happy Diwali”

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, in his Diwali message, highlighted the festival’s message of moving from darkness towards light and expressed hope for happiness, health and prosperity in every household. In a post on X, Pawar wrote, “The festival of Diwali inspires us to move from darkness toward light and to look to the future with renewed hope. On this sacred occasion of Lakshmi Puja, my heartfelt wishes are that happiness, health, and prosperity may prevail in every home, that every effort may meet with success, and that every dream may find a new direction. If trust in one another, social harmony, and a spirit of cooperation grow stronger, the joy of this festival will truly reach everyone. Heartfelt wishes to you and your family on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja and Diwali!”

Regional Leaders Share Festive Wishes

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. In a post on X, Naidu wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri @revanth_anumula Garu! Wishing you good health, happiness, and success. Have a wonderful year ahead!”

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended Deepavali greetings and called for collective efforts towards building a brighter and more inclusive India. In a post on X, he wrote, “May the light of Deepavali inspire us to overcome darkness with courage, spread hope through compassion and build a brighter future through collective action."

“On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to every family. May Deepavali bring happiness, good health, peace and prosperity to all. Let us renew our commitment to serve the people, uplift the underprivileged, protect our environment and ensure that progress reaches every section of society. Let every light we kindle inspire us to serve with purpose and build a stronger, brighter and more inclusive Bharat, " he wrote, wishing everyone a prosperous Diwali, “Wishing everyone a Happy and Prosperous Deepavali!” he said.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, he wrote, “Wishing you all a Happy Diwali.”