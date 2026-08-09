Union Minister JP Nadda accused past governments of 'appeasement and vote-bank politics' for failing to include 'Vande Mataram' as the National Song, questioning the delay while other national symbols were recognized during a yatra in Jaipur.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday accused previous governments of "appeasement and vote-bank politics", questioning why 'Vande Mataram' was not included as the National Song while the National Anthem, Constitution and National Flag were accorded recognition. Nadda said disrespect towards the national flag would not be tolerated and was a punishable offence, while asserting that the National Anthem, National Song, National Flag and the Constitution represented the pride of the country. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Nadda, along with party leaders and state cabinet ministers, participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' organised in Jaipur ahead of the 80th Independence Day on August 15.

Nadda questions delay in recognising National Song

Addressing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' programme, Nadda said, "Disrespect towards our flag will not be tolerated; it is a punishable offence. This was stated back in 1955. Yet, for reasons unknown, while we incorporated the National Anthem, the Constitution, and the National Flag, we did not include 'Vande Mataram' as the National Song."

Nadda further said that following the enactment of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, no one can disrespect the National Anthem, National Song, National Flag or the Constitution. "Should I view this as an oversight or as appeasement? Appeasement and vote-bank politics certainly played a dominant role. Regardless of the reasons, we can state today that following the enactment of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, no one can disrespect the National Anthem, the National Song, the National Flag, or the Constitution. These are the pride of our India," he further said.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amends Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. It extends the same legal protection to the National Song, Vande Mataram, that is currently afforded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The amendment makes it an offence to intentionally prevent the singing of the National Song or to cause a disturbance to an assembly engaged in its singing. (ANI)