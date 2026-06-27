The MDMK's General Council is meeting to decide whether to continue in the DMK alliance. This comes after several former allies exited the Secular Progressive Alliance to support the new TVK government following the 2026 Assembly elections.

The General Council meeting of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) is currently underway at Vijaysree Mahal on New Avadi Road in Anna Nagar, Chennai, under the chairmanship of the party's Presidium Chairman, Auditor A Arjunaraj.

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The meeting assumes significance as the party's General Council is expected to take an important decision on whether to continue in the DMK alliance. The party has announced a press meet at 3 pm today, where it is expected to announce the resolutions passed and the decisions taken by the General Council.

Shift in Political Alliances

The development comes amid changes in Tamil Nadu's political landscape after several constituents of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which contested the 2026 Assembly elections under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership, exited the alliance following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) emergence as the single largest party and its subsequent formation of the government.

Several former SPA allies, including the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), withdrew from the alliance after the Assembly elections and extended support to the TVK, enabling it to secure a majority and form the government.

IUML's Exit from DMK Alliance

On June 20, the IUML announced that it could not continue its association with the DMK-led SPA in the prevailing political circumstances while reiterating its support to the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai after the party's general body meeting, IUML national president Kader Mohideen said the party had passed a resolution stating that it could no longer remain in the DMK alliance. He added that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had been informed that the IUML was supporting the Vijay-led TVK government as it wanted to avoid the imposition of Governor's rule.

"Respecting the mandate given by the people in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, the Indian Union Muslim League extended its support for the formation of the TVK government and is currently a part of the administration led by C Joseph Vijay. In the present political circumstances, it is not possible for us to continue our association with the DMK alliance," the resolution stated.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4, the TVK won 108 of the 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The election recorded a voter turnout of 85.1 per cent. The DMK secured 59 seats, followed by the AIADMK with 47. Other parties that won seats included the Congress (5), Pattali Makkal Katchi (4), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), IUML (2), VCK (2), DMDK (1), AMMK (1) and the BJP (1). The outcome marked the end of nearly six decades of dominance by the two principal Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu politics. (ANI)