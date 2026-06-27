Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Shri Nitya-Shanti Bhavan in Ahmedabad and attended a temple ceremony. He also took part in the Shala Praveshotsav, welcoming new students and highlighting the state's success in achieving 100% enrolment.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated Shri Nitya-Shanti Bhavan in Ahmedabad. He also attended the sacred consecration ceremony (Pratishtha Mahotsav) of Lord Shri Munisuvrat Swami at a newly constructed temple building. The Chief Minister participated in the religious ceremony as part of the temple inauguration events and offered prayers during the consecration rituals.

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CM Highlights Educational Achievements at Shala Praveshotsav

Earlier on Thursday, Patel said that the Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav, launched by Narendra Modi in 2003, has grown beyond a government programme into a people's festival through the collective efforts of parents, teachers, and villagers. On the third day of the 24th Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav 2026, being celebrated with the goal of taking the state's education standards to new heights and achieving 100 per cent enrolment, the Chief Minister welcomed newly admitted students at Pimpan and Sanand Model School in Ahmedabad district.

Emphasising the importance of education, the Chief Minister said that the state's sustained efforts have resulted in 100 per cent enrolment in schools. He added that the government is committed to identifying students who have dropped out of school, counselling their parents, and bringing them back into the education system. He also urged parents to make the education and future of their children a priority alongside achieving economic prosperity.

Enrolment Drive at Sanand Model School

At Sanand Model School, a total of 209 students were enrolled, including 142 students in Class 9, 50 students in Class 11 (General Stream), and 17 students in Class 11 (Science Stream).

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented educational kits to the newly admitted students and formally welcomed them into the school.